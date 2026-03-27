CHS spring squads entertain state dreams

Trent Thule: “Pardon me ladies, I have to go hurt the baseball now.”

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By DAVID SVIEN

Special to the News-Times

Hope springs eternal.

While Mother Nature is still being a bit of a pain in the rear, Coupeville High School athletes have sailed into a new season, wearing multiple layers to fight back against the rain, cold and raging prairie wind.

After decent, if not spectacular fall and winter campaigns, the Wolves are ready to end the school year with a bang.

Leading the way is the CHS softball team, which returns a chunk of players from a squad which went 20-3 last year and split four games at the 2B state tourney.

The Wolf sluggers only lost once in the regular season last time out, and are anchored by senior catcher Teagan Calkins, who is closing out one of the best careers put together by a Coupeville softball star.

Owner of a big bat, a bazooka of a throwing arm and enough personality to earn her own reality show, “The Red Dragon” is the centerpiece, but Aaron Lucero’s squad features plenty of other big game heroes.

Sophomore Adeline Maynes, in her third season in the pitcher’s circle, flings nasty heat, while cousins Haylee Armstrong (CF) and Capri Anter (2B) are joined by Sydney Van Dyke (3B), Ava Lucero (1B) and Chelsi Stevens (LF) to form the core of the Wolves.

Emma Cushman (RF) and Cami Van Dyke (SS) round out the starting lineup, with the younger Van Dyke, just an 8th grader, already proving to be an RBI machine.

Coupeville’s baseball team, which had a two-year run at the state tourney before falling short last season, is rebuilding.

Steady veterans Camden Glover and Coop Cooper lead the pitching staff, while senior Chase Anderson, a dual threat with his bat and arm, returns to the diamond for the first time since his sophomore season.

The trio are joined by Carson Grove, Riley Lawless, Leo Rodriguez and Trent Thule, among others, for a squad thin on numbers but long on promise.

Meanwhile, over at the tennis courts, the Wolves are led by sophomore singles sensation Tenley Stuurmans, who advanced to state as an 8th grader and came very close to making it two-for-two as a fab frosh.

Milana Light inherits the #2 singles slot, while Dahlia Miller moves from singles to doubles to form a dangerous duo with track and field transplant Aleksia Jump.

Other players to keep an eye on include Kauri Hamilton, Miles Gerber, Jade Peabody, Savannah Coxsey, Rowan Stoner and the Battlin’ Goldman Sisters, Hailey and Hazel.

Last, but not least, is a young CHS track and field squad bursting with potential.

Freshman Tamsin Ward, who set a Cow Town middle school record for most wins in a track career with 39, earned two more victories in her high school debut, and is already within striking distance of school records in the shot put and high jump.

She’s joined by multi-event threats such as Lillian Ketterling, Arianna Cunningham, Mikayla Wagner, Olivia Hall, Devon Wyman, Kennedy O’Neill, Isa Mc Fetridge and Lexis Drake.

On the boy’s side of things, sophomore Wyatt Fitch-Marron, junior Davin Houston and senior Marquette Cunningham boast state track meet medals on their resumes, while freshman Cyrus Sparacio is quickly drawing attention in the running events.

Others being looked at to pile up points for the Wolves include Liam Blas, Malachi Somes, George Spear, Kenneth Jacobsen, Khanor Jump and Beckett Green.