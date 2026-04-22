Our Whidbey Neighbors: Gabelein family played vital role in island development

If you have lived or spent much time on Whidbey Island, you may have heard of the Gabelein family. Since 1908, when Gustav and Emilie Gabelein immigrated from Germany to the island, by way of Kansas and Wisconsin, their progeny have contributed largely to the development and history of our island. They still do.

First settling on a 25-acre farm at the south end of the island near Useless Bay, the family added on acreage as it grew. And all the time members of the family continued to farm, while taking very active roles in developing their community and surroundings. They were involved in nearly every facet of the community including not only farming, but also firefighting, logging, construction, education, 4-H and medical/rescue services — to name just a few areas. In 2018, the Island County Historical Society presented a program based on the Gabelein family’s contribution to Whidbey Island’s history. It was well deserved.

But, perhaps, one of the most outstanding services the family contributed to the island’s history has been their involvement in the development of the Island County Fair Grounds and the fair itself. Raymond Gabelein, Gustav’s grandson, and his wife, Eva Mae, were not only active in the development of the county fair, but also in 4-H and other activities. Installed in the Ray Gabelein Senior Antique Barn, one can view antique farm vehicles and equipment. After Eva Mae retired as the Entertainment Chair for the fair, the Midway Stage was named “The Eva Mae Gabelein Stage” in honor of her many years of service. Their grandchildren and cousins of their granchildren continue to play an active role in the Island County Fair Associaton and Whidbey Island Fair, which in 2025 celebrated its 100th season.

Raymond , the father of Gary and Ray Gabelein Jr, Albert Gabelein, Bonnie Gabelein Altenburg and Sandy Gabelein Marshall was the son of Gustav and Emilie’s son, Arthur. Raymond passed away in 2003, Eva Mae in 2006. Gary and his wife, Janie, are the parents of my close friend Amy Gabelein (Rick) Hannold who proudly shared her family’s story with me.

It is a family fact that Gary and his future wife, Janie, became engaged at the Island County Fair after meeting at local square dances. Years later, Gary would serve as the Superintendent of the Antique Barn on the fairgrounds. In addition to their participation in the community, Janie was an art teacher with the South Whidbey School District and Gary rose in the ranks to become a Washington State Ferry Captain. Gary was with the South Whidbey Fire Department for 43 years. He was also an EMT and served on the boards of the South Whidbey Fire Commissioners and the Island county Historical Society.

Following professional retirement, they operated The Farmhouse Bed and Breakfast for 20 years, hosting tourists and sharing their love of Whidbey Island. During that time and later, Gary’s 1951 Gold Bar Firetruck has been a favorite in local parades for nearly 40 years. It was fitting that in 2021, Gary was named Grand Marshall of the Whidbey Island Fair’s Grand Parade.

Now Gary and Janie have slowed down, but their children continue the family’s tradition of community service. Amy has been a member of several local organizations, a columnist for the Whidbey Weekly and a former member of the Oak Harbor Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors. Amy’s husband, Rick, served as an Island County Commissioner. Gary and Janie’s son, Jon, is a school teacher in Coupeville, a 4-H leader and a volunteer fireman, while daughter Gwendy (Jason) Coleman is an active citizen of South Whidbey.

I would like to thank Rick and Amy Gabelein Hannold for graciously sharing their time and efforts to this column. They, as well as many of their extended family, continue to support this wonderful island we call Whidbey. We are the richer for it.

Helen Bates, an Oak Harbor resident, is a writer of poetry, historical and general interest articles, a three-act play and restaurant reviews. Her writings have been published in the Tacoma News Tribune, The Seattle Times, the Eastern Washington University historical quarterly and local newspapers. She and her late husband, Ken, moved to Whidbey Island in 1994. They were active in a number of local activities and led senior cruises.