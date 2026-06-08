Byron “Barney” Mills

Published June 8, 2026

On February 3, of this year we lost an amazing person, Barney Mills. Born and raised on the island, He enjoyed hunting, fishing with family and friends, and was a devoted employee of Whidbey telecom. As an educator of the Hunter education classes for 15 years, the Rod and Gun and family will be honoring his memory! We invite all who knew and loved Barney to come celebrate his life in Langley at the Rod and Gun club on Saturday June 20th between 1 and 4. Potluck style celebration, bring your favorite dish, and your memories. Thank you, hope to see you there.