Margaret Louise Scehovic: September, 8, 1945 – April, 28, 2026

Published June 8, 2026

Margaret Louise Scehovic, age 80, passed away on April 28, 2026. She was born September 8, 1945, in Miami, Arizona, to William and Margaret Sulley. Margaret was the second of nine children, growing up with six sisters and two brothers.

Since her father was in the Army, Margaret lived in multiple locations during her childhood, including Anchorage, Alaska, and Okinawa, Japan, before spending most of her formative years in Lawton, Oklahoma. It was there that she met Steve, who was stationed at Fort Sill. After falling in love and marrying, they moved to Seattle and eventually settled in Langley, Washington located on Whidbey Island. They remained in the same house for 55 years, raising their family and building a life together.

Margaret and Stephen celebrated 60 years of marriage in January. Together, they were a true partnership and shared an unwavering love for each other. Their marriage was a beautiful example of commitment and friendship, inspiring those who knew them.

Margaret dedicated her career to serving seniors in the South Whidbey community, working as an activity director at Freeland Care Center and later at the Bayview Senior Center. She was well loved and appreciated by her coworkers and the people she helped.

She was a loving and devoted mother to her son, Richard, and daughter, Samantha, and a proud Oma to her three granddaughters, Kasey, Colleen, and Quin, who brought her immense joy. She treasured time spent with her family and was always there with love, support, advice, and encouragement.

In her free time, Margaret enjoyed creative pursuits, especially crocheting, quilting, stained glass, and painting. Her family and friends will continue to treasure the many beautiful handmade creations she made for them.

Margaret will be remembered as an innovative thinker who always saw possibilities. She was empathetic, open-minded, and a wonderful listener who valued fairness, inclusion, and kindness. She was deeply devoted to her family, friends, and community.

She is survived by her husband, Stephen; her children, Richard (Keri) and Samantha (Kelly); her sisters, Billie (Jack), Mary Ann (Charlie), Cathy, Lorrie (Charles), and Therese (Sato); her three grandchildren, Kasey (Devon), Colleen, and Quin; as well as many nieces and nephews.