Wildlife officers remove PVC pipe from deer

(Photo provided by the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife) While it was immobilized, Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife team members removed the pipe and treated a wound it had created above the hoof.

A young deer that limped for weeks through Oak Harbor with a piece of PVC pipe trapped on its front leg finally got some relief on Saturday

A young deer that limped for weeks through Oak Harbor with a piece of PVC pipe trapped on its front leg finally got some relief on Saturday thanks to efforts from members of the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife.

The deer drew widespread concern from residents who noticed a pipe lodged around its hoof for over a month.

After receiving a report from a News-Times journalist, team members of WDFW worked with community members to locate the deer, which evaded their efforts for a week. At the time, Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife Enforcement Officer Ralph Downes explained that wildlife crews could only intervene if they were able to locate the animal and had the necessary conditions and resources to do so safely.

Finally, with the help of Oak Harbor-area residents, Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife conflict specialist Tucker Seitz and district wildlife biologist Kurt Licence sedated the deer. While it was immobilized, they removed the pipe and treated a wound it had created above the hoof. They gave the deer a health exam and released it, watching it walk into a nearby wooded area.

Chase Gunnell, the WDFW communications manager, said he hopes the animal will make a full recovery over time.

The case gained widespread attention after Oak Harbor resident Robert Ramsay posted about the deer on Facebook, asking whether anyone knew a veterinarian who could help. Ramsay said he had seen the animal repeatedly in his yard but could not get close enough to remove the pipe himself. He later told KING 5 that he had spent weeks trying to contact wildlife agencies and veterinarians before turning to the public for assistance.

The rescue marks the latest in a series of wildlife interventions on Whidbey Island. Gunnell thanked community members who helped locate the Oak Harbor deer and encouraged residents to report injured wildlife or animals in distress through the agency’s reporting system.

For immediate public safety concerns, wildlife violations, seriously injured animals or potentially dangerous wildlife, call the WDFW Enforcement office at 360-902-2936 or email WILDCOMM@dfw.wa.gov.