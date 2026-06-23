Whidbey Pride, Island wide

Photographer David Welton captured the color, joy and community spirit of Pride celebrations in Coupeville and Langley over the past two weekends. The events included parades that attracted a cast of characters, from pirates and mermaids to butterflies and unicorns. Alongside the festivities, speakers shared personal stories that highlighted both the challenges facing LGBTQ+ people and the importance of support and inclusion. A similar event took place in Oak Harbor earlier this month.