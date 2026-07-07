Patriotic pandemonium returns to Maxwelton
Published 1:30 am Tuesday, July 7, 2026
Results for the 2026 Maxwelton 4th of July Parade Games:
BOYS SPRINTS:
-3 and under:
Tied for 1st place: Elian Herrera and Rhodes Thomas
2nd place: J.J Iddins
3rd place: Walker Wells
-4 & 5:
1st place: Izzy Porter
2nd place: Luke Hill
3rd place: Luke Grubb
-6 & 7:
1st place: Emmett Kathan
2nd place: Ryan Esteban Morrison
3rd place: Rex Townsend
-8 & 9:
1st place: Kassen Ressaw
2nd place: Winston Harper
3rd place: Camden Dilley
-10 & 11:
1st place: Ezekiel Ebai
2nd place: Henry Grimm
3rd place: Henry Tegen
-12 & 13:
1st place: Theodore Schultz
3rd place: Kelton Bybee
-16 and up:
1st place: Samuel Tinker
2nd place: Kyle Anderson
3rd place: Arthur Dunham
BOYS SACK HOP:
6 to 9:
1st place: Rex Townsend
2nd place: Winston Harper
Tied for 3rd place: Emmett Kathan and Bennett Gutzmer
10 to 12:
1st place: Henry Grimm
2nd place: Tate Diffey
3rd place: Hudson Frye
13 to 15:
1st place: Theodore Schultz
2nd place: Cole VanDyke
3rd place: Axel Martin
16 and up:
1st place: Samuel Tinker
2nd place: Asher Martin
3rd place: Arthur Donham
BOYS 3 LEGGED:
6 to 9:
1st place: Bodhi Frye and Trenton Sankey
2nd place: Huddy Gabelein and Emmett Kathan
3rd place: Nikolai Meyling and Emerson Wood
10 to 12:
1st place: Henry Grimm and Peter Larson
3rd place: Henry Evans and Miles Hoover
13 to 15:
1st place: Gates Grimm and Bear Bach
2nd place: Axel Martin and Henry Giesbers
3rd place: Theodore Schultz and Jordan Dilley
16 and up:
1st place: Arthur Donham and Kyle Anderson
2nd place: Samuel Tinker and Ian Wu
3rd place: Drew Maguire and Issac Atkins
GIRLS SPRINTS:
3 and under:
1st place: Frankie Brumann
4 &5:
1st place: Cora Dager
2nd place: Forest Lyle
3rd place: Trevi Rutherford
6 &7:
1st place: Tatum Fitch
2nd place: Olivia Ballard
3rd place: Yaya Nelle
8 & 9:
1st place: Eva Mae Kathan
2nd place: Riley Cook
3rd place: Eliza Martin
10 & 11:
1st place: Jillian McCary
Tied for 2nd place: Sadie Lembo and Ava Monaghan
3rd place: Sloane Cook
12 & 13:
1st place: Brooklyn Iddins
2nd place: Bailey Newman
3rd place: Kaylin Gutzmer
16 and up:
1st place: Lucy Schultz
2nd place: Ruth Tinker
3rd place: Becky Kathan
GIRLS SACK HOP:
6 to 9:
1st place: Anela Diffey
2nd place: Natalie Hall
3rd place: Rose Harrington
10 to 12:
Tied for 1st place: Juliette Winder and Sadie Lembo
3rd place: Jillian McCary
13 to 15:
1st place: Eliana Gendel
2nd place: Thaniana Schwager
16 and up:
1st place: Ruth Tinker
2nd place: Jinhwa Ahn
3rd place: Julia Mills
GIRLS 3 LEGGED
6 to 9:
1st place: Drew Conant and Lucia Steven
2nd place: Ella McLeod and Olivia Ballard
3rd place: Sydney McNeil and Ainsley Townsend
10 to 12:
1st place: Gloria Deposit and Juliette Winder
Tied for 2nd place: Haley Geffre and Henry Geffre/ Penny Bolande and Simone Bolande
3rd place: Kaylin Gutzmer and Brooklyn Iddins
13 to 15:
1st place: Eliana Gendell and Lucy Bingham
2nd place: Thaliana Schwager and Bryony Schwager
3rd place: Sadie Malkemes and Charlie Malkemes
16 and up:
1st place: Ruth Tinker and Anne Tinker
2nd place: Juliana Larson and Malou Payne
3rd place: Jen Gemkow and Kjersti Jorgenson
COED KIDS EGG TOSS:
1st place: Bear Bach and Gates Grimm
2nd place: Levi McNeil and Quinn Schillings
3rd place: Bode May and Jim McCary
COED 16 AND UP EGG TOSS:
Tied winners: Mike Helland and Cooper Helland/ Sawyer Grubb and Luke Grubb/ Asher Martin and Kylen Altman
BOYS WHEELBARROW RACE
1st place: Sam Tinker and Ian Wu
2nd place: Spike Lyle and Andrew Lyle
3rd place: Axel Martin and Henry Grimm
GIRLS WHEELBARROW RACE
1st place: Harper Bass and Layla Blank
2nd place: Penny Bolande and Simone Bolande
3rd place: Anna Arndt and Bella Bartlett