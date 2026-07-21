County fair awards first ambassador scholarships

The Island County Fair Association awarded scholarships to two recent South Whidbey High School graduates for the first time this year, recognizing them as fair ambassadors while encouraging more young people to become involved with the annual tradition.

Madison Guzman and Maliya Thrasher each received a $750 scholarship and will represent the fair during its July 23-26 run, greeting visitors, helping with directions, collecting feedback and riding on the fair’s parade float. Look for them wearing shirts identifying them as fair ambassadors.

Fair Manager Nancy Thelen said the scholarship program was created in February to encourage juniors and seniors to become more involved with the fair and their community.

“The scholarships are available to juniors and seniors to try and create awareness with younger people, to make a difference in the community and be part of our long-standing traditional event,” Thelen said.

For Guzman, the role is a way to give back to an event that has been part of her life for a decade. She has participated in the fair’s 4-H goat program for the past 10 years.

“I wanted to do something for the fair because I’ve put in so many years with my goats,” she said. “We’re contacting our friends on Instagram to let them know about coming to the fair.”

Before moving to Whidbey Island, Guzman’s family attended the fair, where her father saw the goats and declared, “I think I need them.” After moving to the island, the family bought goats and Guzman joined 4-H.

Over the years, Guzman has shown milk and pack goats and competed at the state level two or three times. Some of her goats negotiate an obstacle course which simulates a goat pack train.

This September she’ll attend Western Washington University, studying kinesiology and dance. She performed with Island Dance for 13 years. She served as an intern/extern at Move Well Physical Therapy in Clinton, and decided she wanted to pursue a career in sports/dance medicine. This August she plans to get certified as a phlebotomist and work while attending the university in Bellingham.

Thrasher volunteered with her mom at the fair for several years. She’s lived on Whidbey her whole life and performed with Island Dance. She’ll take online courses soon for kindergarten credentialing at Washington Governors University.

“I want to become a teacher,” said Thrasher, who interned as a teaching assistant at a local elementary school. “Teaching really calls to me.”

She previously worked at Ballydidean Farm Animal Sanctuary, whose rescued animals are part of an educational display at this year’s fair.

Thrasher now works at Critters & Co. Pet Center and Animal Rescue in Clinton, home to Raja, a tortoise that enjoys strolling through Ken’s Korner, and BunBun, a large gray rabbit.

“She has a lot of chunk on her,” Thrasher said.

The two ambassadors will be greeting visitors throughout the fair, which runs July 23-26.