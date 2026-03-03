City survey to gauge oak tree attitudes

Photo from the Oak Harbor Garry Oak Society website. Oak Harbor is seeking feedback on a variety of plant-related topics through a survey released this week.

Among other plant-related topics, Oak Harbor wants residents’ feedback on its protection of Garry oak trees.

Monday, the city announced the opening of an urban forest public survey as part of the development of the first urban forest management plan and tree inventory, according to a release. Urban forest are comprised of trees, shrubs and other greenery on both public and private property in the city.

City Communications Officer Magi Aguilar said the survey closes March 30 but may be extended.

“Trees are a vital part of our parks, neighborhoods and public spaces, and we want to understand what residents value most about them,” Brandon Cable, the city’s parks supervisor, said in a press release. “Community input will directly inform the Urban Forestry Management Plan and guide how we care for and invest in our trees for years to come.”

There are 28 questions in total, including those about residents’ experience with trees, their priorities for tree policies, their “vision” for Oak Harbor’s urban forest and whether they support the city’s Garry Oak Tree Protection Code.

Currently, the code prohibits Garry oaks from being damaged or killed in any way by humans, animals, invasive vines or chemicals. They must be protected when construction occurs around them, and permits are required for their removal, topping and trimming.

Kyle Renninger, an Oak Harbor Garry Oak Society board member, said he is “very confident” public opinion is in support of protecting the city’s namesake trees.

Garry oaks are culturally valuable to Oak Harbor, he explained, and they are a vital part of the ecosystem as well. Renninger recalled when the city cut down a 330-year-old Garry oak tree in 2014, adding that he hears from residents who are still saddened by that loss today.

Renninger said he hopes survey feedback reminds the city how important Garry oaks are to the community.

Take the survey at surveymonkey.com/r/OHPublicForestrySurvey.