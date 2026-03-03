Oak Harbor Lions fete 75 years with seafood extravaganza

To celebrate 75 years of community service, the Oak Harbor Lions Club is holding a special event guaranteed to fill guests to the gills with seafood.

The clubs invites the community to the Diamond Jubilee Seafood Extravaganza and Crab Feed at 6 p.m. on Saturday, March 7 at the Elks Club in Oak Harbor, according to a press release. Reserved tables receive early entry at 5:30 p.m.

“This 75th Diamond Jubilee will feature an abundant seafood feast, including up to two pounds of fresh steamed crab per guest, Penn Cove mussels, buttered garlic shrimp scampi, fresh coleslaw, bread and a fully loaded baked potato bar,” a press release from the club states. “For those who prefer a non-seafood option, a prime rib dinner will also be available. Individual desserts, along with alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, will be available for purchase.”

The Oak Harbor Lions Club was chartered on March 7, 1951.

The special event comes as a disagreement over the club’s leadership led to a criminal investigation and a federal lawsuit. Two groups of people are claiming to be the rightful board of directors of the club, but only one is recognized by the International Association of Lions Clubs; the new board, recognized by the international association, is holding the seafood extravaganza.

The event will also include a silent auction, a raffle and a cake walk. Tickets are $75 per adult, $30 for children ages 4–12, and free for children 3 and under. Tickets and table reservations are limited and available online at https://givebutter.com/OHLCSeafoodExtravaganza.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Oak Harbor Lions Foundation and support ongoing service projects, including vision care assistance, youth programs, senior services and aid for local families in need, according to the Lions Club.

“For 75 years, the Oak Harbor Lions have proudly embodied the Lions International motto, ‘We Serve,’ contributing countless volunteer hours and resources to improve quality of life in the community,” the press release states.