Revolutionary War to be resurrected in Coupeville

Photo by Michael Neff. Last year, Paul Revere road into Coupeville as part of an event commemorating the historic ride.

This summer, tourists visiting Coupeville will be able to do more than shop and dine; they can witness the birth of a nation, too.

Historic Whidbey is staging a Revolutionary War reenactment as part of a nationwide commemoration of the United States’ 250th anniversary. The nonprofit is contracting with Spirit of ‘76 Living History Association for the event, which is set to take place June 6-7 according to Mayor Molly Hughes.

Reenactment actors will play the part of Revolutionary War-era soldiers and civilians in an encampment on the community green, cooking with above-ground fires and firing off black powder-filled muskets when conflict arises.

“So, big noise, no projectiles, no bullets, no nothing,” Hughes said at a council meeting on Feb. 10.

The topic returned to the council’s agenda for discussion on Feb. 24, when Councilmember Evan Henrich read a prepared statement questioning the intents and potential effects of permitting the reenactment.

Henrich emphasized his appreciation for Historic Whidbey’s efforts in “keeping our history alive,” however, he harbored practical and philosophical reservations about the event. Namely, he expressed concern about how the town would adequately inform residents and tourists of the noise and how the event could be interpreted in the current political climate.

“While I understand this event aims to honor our history, I worry that it may inadvertently normalize or glamorize violence as a means of achieving political goals,” Henrich said.

Henrich said he wanted to learn more about how the organizers plan to present the reenactment as an opportunity for education rather than just a spectacle.

Councilmember Jenny Bright countered it is not the council’s “place to dictate” how the event is contextualized and stressed its importance nonetheless.

“I thought about this a lot knowing we were going to talk about it, and it’s our history, as flawed as it is,” Bright said.

Addressing Henrich’s practical concerns, Lynn Hyde, Historic Whidbey’s executive director, confirmed artillery noise will be scheduled. Fully costumed reenactment participants will act out what normal, everyday life would have looked like for soldiers and civilians during the war. There is a “breadth of colonial culture” the reenactment actors will engage in, she added, like playing music and weaving.

“Once they arrive and open up, they are in the 18th century,” she said.

Regarding the event’s portrayal of violence, Hyde explained that the reenactment presents an opportunity to learn how historical forces may have shaped gun culture in America today.

“Understanding who those people were, and why they develop that culture, is really important for us to understand. Because over 250 years, a society can change its interpretation of what those values are,” Hyde said. “I’m sure the Second Amendment would have been different if they were using AR-15s since 1775.”

Last year, Historic Whidbey held an event commemorating the 250th anniversary of Paul Revere’s midnight run, with a faux Revere played by Coupeville resident Doug Mills atop his quarter horse Cash, riding into town. The event was billed as a “teaser” to larger events in 2026 to celebrate of the nation’s 250th anniversary.