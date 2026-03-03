Whidbey Island Arts Council hosts fundraising dinner at Oystercatcher

The Whidbey Island Arts Council will be hosting its spring gala FUNdraising Dinner on March. 12 at the Oystercatcher in Coupeville, according to a press release.

This year’s public event features food at its core and is sponsored by WIAC Business Member “The Oystercatcher.” Owners Sophia Kitay and Ben Jones encourage the community to attend the cooperative event, benefitting WIAC’s 2026 initiatives, including the recently created Kay Parsons Memorial Fund for Visiting Artists.

Join in on what is sure to be an unforgettable evening of culinary delights, celebrating food, community and the arts on Whidbey Island. By attending this special event, guests will be supporting the work WIAC does to help keep Whidbey’s arts scene creative, connected and thriving.

“This is particularly important for those who believe the arts are an important part of life on Whidbey Island,” the press release states. “It will be a great opportunity to show support for the arts, while simultaneously enjoying a wonderful evening of great food, wine and community.”

For $210 per person, the total includes dinner, wine, service fees and a $54 tax-deductible donation to WIAC.Enjoy a five-course tasting menu by Chef Ben, with wine pairings. There will also be a recorded playlist by local WIAC member musicians. Special guests include local artists, performers, writers and chefs. Mingle with arts patrons and creative locals. Attendees have a choice of seatings – 4 p.m. or 7 p.m.

Advance ticket purchase is required. Tickets are available online at www.islandartscouncil.org. Event details can be found on the Oystercatcher and WIAC websites and Facebook.