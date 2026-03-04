Terry Meier

Published March 4, 2026

Terrance “Terry” Leo Meier passed away at his home on October 31, 2025. For more than three decades, he was a warm and familiar presence on South Whidbey, known for his kindness, humor, and genuine care for others.

He ran a successful landscaping business on the south end of Whidbey Island, building lasting friendships through his dedication and integrity. Terry will be remembered sitting outside Payless with his loyal dog, Desi, or driving his beloved TR6 on sunny days.

He is survived by his daughter, Lauren; son-in-law, Jasper; sisters, Bev and Patty; brother, Kevin; and many loving family members and friends. He is deeply missed.

A memorial service will be announced some time this spring.

Rest in peace, Terry.