Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shows love for Growler squadron

Apparently Benjamin Netanyahu is a fan of a Growler squadron from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island.

Photos and videos posted online show the Israeli prime minister with several U.S. service members, apparently in Israel. In one photo, Netanyahu is wearing sunglasses and holding a patch for Electronic Attack Squadron 135, also known as the “Black Hawks,” while posing with members of the Air Force in front of an FA-18 Super Hornet.

VAQ-135 is an “expeditionary EA-18G Growler electronic attack squadron that deploys worldwide to support U.S. Air Force expeditionary wings, allied/coalition task forces, Marine aircraft groups, and U.S. Navy strike groups,” according to the squadron’s website.

Unlike traditional Navy squadrons that operate from aircraft carriers, expeditionary squadrons operate from land bases.

The Black Hawks aren’t the only Growler squadron from NAS Whidbey participating in Operation Epic Fury, the joint U.S. and Israeli bombing campaign against Iran.

The Navy has released many images of Growlers from Electronic Attack Squadron 133, “Wizards,” launching from the USS Abraham Lincoln as well a Growler from VAQ-142, the “Gray Wolves,” on the USS Gerald R. Ford. The Nimitz-class aircraft carriers were involved in the first wave of attacks against Iran.

The USS Abraham Lincoln is operating in the Arabian Sea, while the USS Gerald R. Ford navigates the Mediterranean.

Several military analysts in recent days have discussed the importance of Growlers in the strikes on Iran for their role in suppressing Iranian air defense systems. Growlers, the Navy’s most advanced electronic attack platform, are usually armed with AGM-88 HARM anti-radiation missiles, AIM-120 AMRAAM air-to-air missiles and underwing jamming pods.

Netanyahu is apparently aware of the capabilities of Growlers. Five years ago, he publicly criticized an arms deal between the U.S. and the United Arab Emirates for Growlers because of concerns it would give a military edge to the Arab country.

Joe Kunzler, a local military aircraft aficionado, first brought the image of Netanyahu to the attention of the Whidbey News-Times.