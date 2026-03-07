Published March 7, 2026

Dennis Mittleider, 79, a former resident of Everett, Mukilteo and Whidbey Island, passed away peacefully on February 21, 2026 after battling a chronic illness for several years. Dennis was born in Monroe, WA. on July 16, 1946 and attended Everett High School, graduating in 1964. He became a well known and sought after general contractor, primarily on Whidbey Island for the last 22 years of his building career. He and his wife of 54 years, Susan, retired to Prescott Valley, AZ. In 2007, an area they particularly loved. Dennis is survived by his son Zachary Mittleider (Misako) and grandson Akira Mittleider. He is also survived by sisters Eileen Hansen of Arlington, WA. and Phyllis Siler of Everett, WA. along with many nieces and nephews. Dennis was preceded in death by his father Emil, mother Inez and brother Roy Mittleider. Dennis wished any memorials to be made to the Wounded Warrior Foundation, Tunnel to Towers or Pasado’s Safe Haven.