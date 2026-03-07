Kenneth Owen Haugen (Kenny)

Published March 7, 2026

We are sad to announce the passing of our beloved Kenneth Owen Haugen AKA Kenny on February 1 2026. Kenny was born in Seattle on July 22nd 1949. He grew up in Seattle and put himself through college for Forestry at the University of Washington. Kenny loved sailing and living the boat life until moving to Whidbey Island in 1985. He was so passionate about trees he bought five acres and planted many of them. Including a redwood tree which was his favorite. He was known as a sailor, naturalist, artist and arborist. He leaves behind his brother Dave haugen, his cousin’s April Boyd and Karen Baughman, nephew Mark Bloom and his adopted family Alicia Peterson, Camrin Taylor and Bryson taylor. We will all miss him dearly.