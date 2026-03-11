Rock throwing leads to felony charges for Oak Harbor boys

Two 14-year-old boys in Oak Harbor are each facing a felony charge after they threw rocks at a woman’s house for no apparent reason and caused thousands of dollars in damages last year, according to court records.

Prosecutors charged each of the boys this week with one count of malicious mischief in the second degree. Neither juvenile has a criminal history.

On Dec. 21, a resident of Southwest 16th Avenue reported to police that neighbor kids had thrown stones at her home. She told police that she heard a “loud crash and a boom” and didn’t know the source at first, according to a report by an Oak Harbor police officer. Soon afterward, her neighbor called to tell her he’d seen a neighbor kid and his friend throwing the rocks.

The neighbor man later told police that he saw the two boys walk down the street, stop in front of the woman’s house and start hurling rocks, the officer wrote. He tried to confront them, but they fled.

The homeowner said she went to her neighbor’s home, and the boys admitted to causing the damage, the officer’s report states. The mother of one of the boys said “boys will be boys” and offered to help pay for the damage.

The officer spoke to one of the boys, who admitted that he and his friend threw the rocks and caused the damage, the report states. The report indicates that the boys’ parents cooperated with police.

The rocks caused a large dent in the garage door and broke an upstairs window. Both the garage door and window had to be replaced at a cost of more than $4,000.