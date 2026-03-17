Big crowds expected for rally in Oak Harbor

Whidbey Islanders will join hundreds of thousands of people around the U.S. and the world for a day of protest.

Whidbey’s No Kings Rally will be centered in Oak Harbor, taking place at noon on March 28 at Northeast Fourth Avenue and Highway 20. Smaller gatherings will take place across the island. Record-setting crowds are expected at events across the nation.

The protest will focus on defending democracy and civil rights. Demonstrators will also speak out against the illegal war in the middle east, the sending of troops into communities to carry out the outrageous, lawless action by ICE including killing of American citizens, and the ongoing attempts to subvert voting rights. The event is organized by Indivisible Whidbey and supported by peacekeepers from SOS Whidbey.

Organizers chose Oak Harbor for this rally in support of the veteran community and active military who have served and are serving our country.

“It’s more important than ever to speak out, to come together and demand a different path”, said Carrie Krueger, an event organizer from Indivisible Whidbey. “American citizens are being disappeared or killed in the street, our soldiers including from Whidbey Island are in harm’s way for a war that is illegal and devastating. The very foundations of our democracy, including separation of powers and free and fair elections, are being actively and intentionally dismantled.”

The event will feature music by Singing Resistance and chants led by local student leaders.

The event will also raise money for the Neighbor to Neighbor Fund. This grassroots community fund supports immigrants with financial assistance for essential needs such as food, housing, transportation and immigration legal fees.

Organizers are committed to non-violent action including de-escalation of conflicts. Peacekeepers will be on hand to ensure a peaceful and positive event.

Learn more about the No Kings Rally at indivisiblewhidbey.org.