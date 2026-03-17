County adds another jail info session

Image via Island County. A new jail could be built just north of the city of Oak Harbor, on land currently home to the solid waste transfer site.

Image via Island County. Another option is to build the jail near the Human Services Building in Coupeville.

Image via Island County. The jail could be built at the current location of the Island County annex building, which houses the jail, the juvenile detention facility, the planning department and the county commissioners’ hearing room.

Island County residents have another opportunity to weigh in on potential locations for a new jail.

Facebook posts from the Island County Sheriff’s Office and the Island County Public Health Department on Monday announce the addition of another information session regarding the jail sites under consideration. The new session is scheduled for 6-7 p.m. on April 6 in the county commissioners’ hearing room in Coupeville.

Three sessions remain in total. The other, previously scheduled meetings are set for 6-7:30 p.m. March 19 at The Center in Oak Harbor and 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. March 21 on Camano Island. Several meetings have already taken place.

Island County’s current jail, built in 1972, is located in Coupeville. According to the county’s website, an independent assessment found that “major building systems and infrastructures are failing, and that renovation would not be cost-effective.” A feasibility study identified three potential sites for a new jail, all on county-owned properties.

The jail information sessions provide an opportunity for residents to review the potential sites, as well as to ask questions of Sheriff Rick Felici and Chief Jail Administrator Jose Briones.

Individuals who are unable to attend may submit questions to Jeff Douglas, Assistant Risk Manager & Safety Coordinator, at jdouglas@islandcountywa.gov.