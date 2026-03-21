Beryl Marie Miller: August, 22, 1936 – January, 22, 2026

Published March 21, 2026

Born in Pottsville, Pennsylvania, to Ruth (Haag) and Paul Noll, Beryl was raised in Tremont, PA. She graduated high school in 1954 and completed nursing school in 1957. Beryl worked as a Registered Nurse at Hahnemann Hospital in Philadelphia, where she met her husband, Abraham ‘Abe’ Miller, who preceded her in death in 2020.

In 1961, Beryl and Abe moved to Manhattan, Kansas, where they raised their family. In 1989, they relocated to Whidbey Island, Washington.

Beryl is survived by her children, Jeff Miller and Tracy Zajac; her stepson, Stephen Miller (Melanie); grandchildren Alex, Daniella, Kyle, Mark, and Rebecca; and great-grandchildren Peyton, Blakely, Cameron, and Landon.

A private service will be held this summer on Whidbey Island, WA.