Oak Harbor flag thief arrested

Police arrested a 27-year-old man for stealing seven American flags and one city flag from poles around the city on March 20.

The suspect, Matthew C. Belight, told officers that he does not “believe in a big country.” The flags were recovered from his RV later in the day.

Matthew C. Belight appeared in Island County Superior Court on March 23. Judge Eric Ohme found probable cause existed to believe Belight may have committed the crimes of theft in the second degree, three counts of theft in the third degree and two counts of malicious mischief in the third degree.

Ohme released Belight on his personal recognizance but also found that his mental condition is such that he should be interviewed by a mental health professional for possible commitment to a mental treatment facility. In addition, the judge ordered Belight not to touch any flag or flag poles that belong to another person.

Court documents indicate that Belight lives out of an RV but has a mailing address in Freeland.

According to an officer’s report, an Oak Harbor city employee reported to police in the morning of March 20 that U.S. flags had been cut from a flagpole overnight at Windjammer Park, Flintstone Park, Beeksma Park and City Hall. A state flag was left on the ground in Flintstone Park; a POW flag was found on the ground at City Hall and will have to be replaced.

The report indicates that the halyard lines had been cut on the poles.

Later, Walmart, the American Legion and 360 Property Management also reported that American flags were stolen.

Officers reviewed surveillance video and saw a man in tall boots carrying a rucksack and taking the flags. One officer recognized the man as Belight from his clothing and the way he walked, the report states.

Two officers located Belight’s truck and RV in the Home Depot parking lot. One of the officers told him that the city wanted the flags back. Belight handed her seven U.S. flags and a city of Oak Harbor flag through the window, the report states.

The officers arrested Belight.

A city employee estimated the value of the city flags at more than $800, plus the cost of replacing the ropes and the labor for making repairs is about $500, the report states.