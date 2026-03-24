Whidbey residents invited to submit cat photos for upcoming book

Photo by Jackleen Leed. The book’s goal is not just to photograph cats, but to tell their stories in the places they inhabit: cozy homes, bustling bookstores, quiet shops and beyond. Jackleen Leed captured this picture of her son, Remy Christenson, in a fall-themed photoshoot with Bruja, the kitten.

Whidbey Island’s cats will soon have their moment in the spotlight.

Residents are invited to submit photos and stories for consideration in an upcoming book, “Cats of Whidbey Island,” a project that aims to capture not just the island’s beloved felines, but the character of the community they call home.

The inspiration came from an unexpected source. After having loved “Cats of Martha’s Vineyard” by Lynn Christoffers, for some time, former Washington state senator and Whidbey resident Jeanne Kohl-Welles began to see familiar parallels.

“It just hit me like a flash ‘wait a minute, there’s a lot of similarities between Whidbey Island and Martha’s Vineyard,’” Kohl-Welles said, recalling the rural areas, marinas and “fun little towns” on both islands.

For Kohl-Welles, whose writing background includes political analysis and academic work, the project represents a refreshing change of prose. Still, she realized there was just one missing piece: photography. That’s when she discovered the work of Whidbey photographer Jackleen Leed.

“I just fell in love with everything she was doing. She would be the best person for this project. I think we hit it off really well,” Kohl-Welles said.

With a partnership formed, the project quickly gained momentum. Kohl-Welles even reached out to Christoffers, asking her to write a forward for the book, bringing the inspiration full circle.

The vision for the book is to create a go-to coffee table book that will appeal to both tourists and Whidbey residents alike. Submissions have already begun to roll in from across the island.

The pair emphasizes the importance of variety of cats and lifestyles. They hope to feature cats of all kinds, from every corner of Whidbey. Their goal is not just to photograph cats, but to tell their stories in the places they inhabit: cozy homes, bustling bookstores, quiet shops and beyond.

Leed, who first began digital photography in 2015, has photographed nearly everything, she said, often incorporating pets into family portraits if they are taken at home. Her love for animals made this collaboration a natural fit.

“The message in the back of my head just personally is that animals are people too. The passion that people have for their animals is just tangible,” she said.

That shared passion runs deep for both creators. Leed grew up with cats, and Kohl-Welles is currently mourning the loss of her own.

“A lot of people who don’t own pets or maybe cats in particular understand the heartache that people experience when their beloved pet dies,” Kohl-Welles said, who hopes to dedicate her book to her feline, Precious, who passed on Feb. 23.

Through their research, Kohl-Welles believes there’s nothing on Whidbey quite like what they are creating — a collection that captures not only the animals, but also the spirit of the island.

They are currently accepting photos and stories, with a submission deadline of May 1. Email jeanne@jeannekohlwelles.com and jackleen.leed@gmail.com with your cat’s name, where on the island you live, photos of your cat and a brief fun description of the cat.