A.J. Alford: November, 14, 1938 – February, 28, 2026

Published March 25, 2026

Agee Jason Alford (Agie Alford Jr., A.J. Alford), “Pappy,” 87, of Oak Harbor, WA, passed away peacefully at home on February 28, 2026, with his daughter Christine at his side.

He was born November 14, 1938, in Dill City, Oklahoma, to Emma Ann (Rouse) and Agie Alford. The youngest of six siblings, AJ was raised in White Deer, Texas, where he graduated from White Deer High School in 1958. He later attended the University of Denver on a basketball scholarship.

AJ began his career with Western Airlines in 1962 and worked in information systems and data analysis. In retirement he lived in Thailand before settling in Oak Harbor with family.

He is survived by his two daughters, six grandchildren, and twelve great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings.

Funeral Mass will be held March 28, 2026, at North American Martyrs Catholic Parish in Edmonds, WA. Rosary at 10:00 a.m., Mass at 10:30 a.m., followed by committal at Holyrood Cemetery in Shoreline.

Full obituary at Wallinfuneralhome.com. Remembered for his quiet humility and kind spirit, he will be deeply missed by all who loved him.