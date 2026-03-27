Coupeville High School grad killed in shooting

Photo by John Fisken. Tim Quinn pushes the ball up field while playing soccer for CHS in 2013.

DAVID SVIEN

Special to the News-Times

Former Coupeville High School soccer player Tim Quinn was shot and killed Sunday during a dispute at his home in Poulsbo.

His older brother, Riley, is being held on suspicion of second-degree murder, with bail being set at $500,000 during a March 24 appearance at the Kitsap County Superior Court.

The identities of both brothers were reported by The Kitsap Sun newspaper.

As reported by Seattle TV station King 5, court documents state “the suspect called 911 on Sunday night and told dispatchers he had killed his 30-year-old brother.

“During the call, he said his brother had pinned him down, choked him and tried to kill him. Investigators reported the suspect did not have obvious signs of injury to his neck, face or hands, though they noted scratches and bruising on other parts of his body.

“Authorities believe the suspect fired five shots, striking his brother in the right leg, right arm, chest, left side of his head and back. Investigators said shell casings indicate the shots were fired from multiple locations in the home, and they noted the gunshot wound to the head did not appear to have been fired at close range.

Court records also show the Kitsap County Medical Examiner determined one of the gunshot wounds was inflicted after the victim had already died, King 5 reported.

Riley Quinn, who has no prior criminal history, graduated from CHS in 2010, while Tim Quinn graduated in 2013. Both played soccer as students.