Shell-ebrating Easter, Whidbey Style

Photo by David Welton. “Everyone was smiling,” Welton, the photographer, recalled of the Clinton egg hunt in 2023.

Photo by David Welton. Kids scavenged the forest at Dan Porter Park hoping to find eggs full of candy and tickets. This year the Clinton egg hunt will take place at at the Thirsty Crab Brewery and Event Space.

The Easter Bunny will soon hop over to Whidbey Island. Whether you’re in it for the candy, the community or the chance to finally prove your egg-hunting skills, Whidbey is packed with festive ways to celebrate the season.

Clinton

Over in Clinton, the celebrations mean festival-style fun. Lakeside Bible Camp’s Easter Extravaganza begins at 11 a.m. on April 4, with the egg hunt kicking off at 11:30 a.m. Families can stick around for a free barbecue lunch, yard games, crafts, an inflatable obstacle course, a story trail and face painting.

That same day, the Clinton Chamber of Commerce hosts its annual Easter Egg Hunt from 10 a.m. to noon at Thirsty Crab Brewery and Event Space. The hunt starts at 10 a.m. and features hundreds of eggs for children ages 0–12, along with prize giveaways, candy, bunny photo opportunities, food trucks, games and a petting area. Keep an eye out for the golden eggs that come with an extra-special prize.

Coupeville

Coupeville offers its own twist on the classic egg hunt with a bit of adventure mixed in. The 31st annual Bunny Tail Scramble, hosted by Soroptimist International of Coupeville, runs from 10 a.m. to noon on April 4. After checking in near the Island County Museum, kids will follow clues to 10 bunny stops, collecting eggs along the way. Candy, face painting and raffle prizes round out the experience, making it more than just your average hunt. There is limited space. Pre-register by March 31 at www.coupevillesoroptimist.org.

On Easter Sunday, Captain Whidbey invites guests to slow things down with a scenic brunch from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Alongside coastal-inspired dishes, families can enjoy a midday egg hunt with designated areas for different age groups, followed by crafts at the Wellness Center. It’s an easy way to turn Easter into a full-day outing by the water.

Oak Harbor

The action kicks off in Oak Harbor, where Smith Park will transform into a high-speed egg hunt of over 3,000 eggs on April 4. A sensory-friendly hunt for children ages 1 to 10 with autism and special needs begins at 11:30 a.m., followed by a second hunt at 12:30 p.m. for all children, ages 1-10, split into different age groups.

“It brings the community together in one of our best parks in town,” Marketing Coordinator Teresa Besaw said.

The hunts are over in a flash, so don’t be late, the Oak Harbor Main Street website warns. Families can stop by the Oak Harbor Garry Oak Society booth to learn about the city’s iconic trees, while Whidbey Island Macaroni Kid hands out free children’s books.

NAS Whidbey families can keep the momentum going at the Bunny Bonanza, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 4 at the Convergence Zone. Expect a full slate of springtime fun, from egg hunts and bunny photos to games and activities designed for all ages.

For those who prefer their Easter paired with a plate of brunch, Whidbey Golf Club is serving up a holiday spread from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 5. Egg hunts and photos with the Easter Bunny run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., giving families a chance to mix dining with festive fun. RSVP at the restaurant.

Church communities across Oak Harbor are also opening their doors for the holiday. Whidbey Grace will host a family Easter service at 10 a.m. on April 5, followed by an egg hunt and treats.

First Reformed Church offers a Children’s Easter celebration from 10 a.m. to noon, on April 4 complete with crafts, games, an egg hunt and a retelling of the Easter story.

Life Church is planning a full weekend of services, with gatherings 5 p.m., 6:30 p.m., and 9 a.m. on April 4, and 10:30 a.m. and noon on April 5. Each service is followed by family-friendly activities like frozen yogurt, bounce houses and over 7,500 hidden eggs.

“We’re excited to celebrate Easter with our community because it’s a message of real hope,” said Executive Assistant Alyssa Redding. “Jesus’ resurrection and the new life He is still bringing to people today is what makes this weekend so meaningful.”

If you’d rather skip the early-morning setup, the Oak Harbor football cheer league has a solution. Their “Egg My Yard” fundraiser delivers pre-filled eggs right to your lawn overnight, creating a ready-made Easter surprise for kids. Orders must be placed by April 1. Visit https://forms.gle/NnoN9c9jMp3R3g2j8.