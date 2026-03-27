South Whidbey superintendent’s contract extended

Superintendent Becky Clifford received a contract extension this week, keeping her at the helm of the South Whidbey School District until at least 2029.

Clifford became superintendent in 2025, and the district’s board of directors unanimously approved her contract extension at a meeting on Wednesday. Clifford’s annual salary will remain $210,500, according to the contract’s addendum.

In an email to the News-Times, Clifford expressed her gratitude for the board and for the opportunity to continue leading the district, and reflected on her time as superintendent so far.

“This first year taught me a great deal, and I am proud of what we have built alongside our students, staff, families and communities,” she wrote. “We have navigated important leadership transitions, made steady progress on our bond construction, worked to deepen partnerships, (expanded) student programming and invested in staff professional development.”

In an email, Brook Willeford, the board’s chair and president, expressed contentment with the superintendent’s work thus far.

“I haven’t discussed this with the rest of the board, but from what they have said in board meetings, I believe that it is fair to say that the board as a whole is pleased with the expertise, energy, care and leadership she has demonstrated as superintendent,” he said.

The addendum detailed minor changes made to the language of the contract. Willeford explained those changes update the contract to reflect Clifford’s expertise, as her original contract was intended for someone in a first-year superintendent role.

“This regular, annual extension of the contract is the natural consequence of a board-superintendent team that continues to put in the work to be an effective team to support our students and staff,” Willeford added.

Clifford expressed her excitement for the completion of the school’s bond work and outlined her goals for the district’s foreseeable future.

“Over the next three years, our focus will be on strengthening student outcomes and programs, updating our strategic plan and ensuring South Whidbey remains a place where every student belongs and thrives,” she said.