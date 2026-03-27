Spring is bright and shiny for Falcon athletes

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By NATHAN WHALEN

Special to The Record

A rainy start of the season didn’t dampen the competitive spirits of the athletes playing for South Whidbey. Games are underway and Monday saw the Falcons softball, boys soccer and baseball teams host homes games at South Whidbey High School.

Softball

With two seniors and two juniors, the majority of South Whidbey’s softball team are underclassmen, but many have experience playing on club teams or Little League.

“We have a really strong returning core to our team,” said coach Keasha Campbell. “The team’s experience gives time to fine-tune specific skills. The team can look at a loss and develop and grow as a team.”

Two seniors, Estelle Thorson and Sophia Del Faro, are the team captains. Sophomores Sophia Jennings (pitcher), Gretta Jones (catcher), Sophie Ziegler (first base) and Charley Lapsick (catcher) are key returners.

“I have a lot of really strong infielders with strong voices,” Campbell said.

Newcomers this season include five eighth graders.

The Falcons finished 11-10 in 2025. “We left last season being the team that made noise,” Campbell said.

South Whidbey is one of three teams in the Emerald Sound Conference that fields a softball team. Campbell said the team looks for competitive games outside the conference.

As of March 26, South Whidbey’s record stood at 1-1. Campbell highlighted the loss to Cedarcrest. “It was a win because they are similar to the teams we’ll play at district.”

Several early season games were canceled at the start of the season due to rain. And Campbell said the Falcons have a lot of softball to play — three games a week — to make up for the early cancellations.

The goal is for the athletes to stay healthy and mentally fit throughout the season and earn a high seed in the conference tournament.

South Whidbey played Anacortes March 27 after the The Record went to press.

Girls golf

South Whidbey’s girls golf team is fielding a team of seven players coached by first-year coach Mackensie Bennett.

“My goals and expectations revolve around mindset. Since we have a lot of first time golfers, I want to encourage the girls to feel proud of all their improvements while giving themselves grace as they learn something new,” Bennett said.

The team has two seniors, one sophomore and four freshman, who are first-year players.

Seniors Kate Morgan and Maddy Muniz are the leaders of the golf team. “They cheer, encourage and teach their teammates and always keep a positive attitude and the rest of the team follows suit,” Bennett said.

South Whidbey competes in the Emerald Sound Conference, which is home to Overlake, which won the 1A state championship in 2025. Overlake sophomore Kendria Wang won the 1A individual championship in 2025.

South Whidbey’s season kicked off March 26 after The Record went to press. The Falcons have two home golf meets scheduled for the season: April 23 against Cedar Park Christian and April 27 against Kings. South Whidbey competes at Useless Bay Golf and Country Club.

“Golf is rain or shine, and I expect the ladies to remain positive no matter the elements, and the best way to do that is keeping the sport fun as our priority,” Bennett said. “With dedication, I expect to see these young women learn a level of perseverance and professionalism that will help them beyond high school.”

Boys Golf

South Whidbey’s boys golf team is hoping to build from the 2025 season that saw the Falcons place third in the competitive Emerald Sound Conference.

Coach Steve Jones said the team has a good mix of seniors and juniors as well as a large number of freshman and sophomores. Key returners are Cash Metcalf, Preston Pantier, Kowen White and Nathan Knox, along with promising freshman Niamh Bratrude.

“All of the upperclassmen are great leaders and role models for the younger players. They are modelling behaviors that go far beyond the elements of the golf swing,” Jones said. “They are teaching the younger players essential life skills including honesty, integrity, patience, and personal responsibility by requiring them to follow rules, manage emotions, and track their own scores.”

Jones has two goals for the team, which is the same every season. He wants players to fall in love with golf. After that, he want to see personal and interpersonal skills be developed.

He also thanked the staff and members at the staff and members of Useless Bay Golf and Country Club where the Falcons practice and host golf meets.

“They provide a first-class experience for our players and we are so thankful for their generosity,” Jones said. “We also want to thank Paul Lavin and Holmes Harbor Golf Club for offering the use of their course as well. Between the two wonderful golf facilities, we are very lucky to have so much positive community support.”

Boys and Girls Track and Field

South Whidbey is looking to build on a successful 2025 season that saw the boys team place third at state while the girls team placed fourth at state.

Several athletes who placed at state are returning for 2026. Sophomore Reed Atwood placed first in the 800-meters, third in the 1,600 meters and fourth in the 3,200 meters at the state meet in 2025. On the boys side, returning are Rowan Jung, who placed ninth in the 3,200 meters, Kasen Parsell, who placed fifth in discus, and Bryson Taylor placed first in the high jump, according to results posted on Athletic.net.

In all, South Whidbey has 78 athletes, boys and girls, on the track and field roster.

Coach Mark Eager did not respond to emails seeking comment about South Whidbey’s track and field team and season.

The track team’s first meet of the season takes place March 28 when the Falcons travel to King’s.

The Falcons’ first home meet takes place April 2 when South Whidbey hosts four teams. The meet begins at 4 p.m.

Boys soccer

The Falcons boys soccer team has had a challenging start to the season. After two weeks, the team sees its overall record at 0-6 and an Emerald Sound Conference record of 0-3.

The first week saw the Falcons drop three games each by one goal. They came up short against East Jefferson 3-2, Northwest 4-3, and Sultan. 3-2. The second week saw losses against Tyee, University Prep and Overlake.

Seventeen students are on the boys soccer team roster that includes six seniors – Bradan Baker, Abram Durham, Weston Clamm, Walden Mckell, Landon Thomas and Ian Wundrow.

South Whidbey in 2025 finished the season with a league record of 2-5-1 and an overall record of 5-10-1.

The Emerald Sound Conference is home to University Prep, which placed first in the 2025 1A state tournament and Bush School, which placed second.

Coach Ryan D’Jay did not respond to emails seeking comment about the 2026 team and season.

The Falcons’ season continues March 28 when they host Klahowya.

Boys baseball

South Whidbey’s baseball team notched its sole win during the first part of the season on March 16, when the Falcons topped Overlake 4-3. Since then, they have had losses against Overlake, Sultan, and two losses against King’s.

The Falcons have a team with a majority of upperclassmen, including three juniors and six seniors – Skyler Blouin, Collier Honold, Jacob Hughes, Aaron Maher, Jonathan Rookstool and Matthew Tarantino.

In 2025, South Whidbey finished the season with a 3-7 Emerald Sound Conference record and an overall record of 14-10. After winning a play-in game, the Falcons lost in the first round of the District 1 and 2 playoff.

Coach Tom Fallon did not respond to attempts seeking comments about the team.

South Whidbey’s next home game takes place March 31 when the Falcons host Mount Vernon Christian.

Girls Tennis

Twenty-five players comprise South Whidbey’s girls tennis team. Nearly half of the team are sophomores, and a half dozen are seniors – Kalku Alexander, Dolma Duryang, Olivia Livingstone, Olivia Martin, Sarah O’Neill and Josie Ploof.

After traveling for the first week of the season, South Whidbey has a series of home matches starting March 30 against Overlake, April 1 against Bush School and April 3 against Friday Harbor.

Coach Sadie Wilson didn’t respond to emails seeking comment about the girls tennis team and season.