William J. Countner: June, 19, 1946 – March, 7, 2026

Published April 6, 2026

William John “Bill” Countner, age 79, passed away peacefully on March 7, 2026, at his family home on Whidbey Island.

Bill was born on June 19, 1946, in Seattle, Washington, to Frank and Ruth Countner. He was raised in Seattle’s Laurelhurst neighborhood, where he attended Laurelhurst Elementary School, Eckstein Middle School, and Roosevelt High School, a path later followed by all three of his children.

Bill began his career in the appliance and jukebox businesses in the 1960s working alongside his father running the jukebox business and selling televisions, stereos, and home appliances. He later transitioned into real estate, becoming a landlord and building a career that allowed him to strike a meaningful balance between work and family life.

He took great delight in negotiating a good deal, relishing the back-and-forth as much as the outcome, and rarely missing the chance to turn even the simplest purchase into a small victory.

Whidbey Island was at the heart of Bill’s life. Having spent much of his childhood there, it became the center of countless family memories. Bill rode horses along the beaches, hunted ducks in the pastures, fished for salmon, and crabbed for Dungeness. It was also on Whidbey Island in the late 1960’s that Bill met his future wife, Janet, while he was off palling around with her brothers.Bill and Janet shared their love of horses, waterskiing, beach activities, and life on the island before marrying in 1972.

As their family grew, Bill was proud to see his children partake in the activities Whidbey Island had to offer. He took great pride in teaching his children to waterski and drive the boat. From step-starting off the beach behind his boat, the “Out-A-Hand”, pulling crab pots, netting fish, and exploring the tide flats, Whidbey Island truly was home to Bill. Known affectionately as the unofficial “Mayor of Sunlight Beach,” Bill loved bringing people together. The Fourth of July was one of his favorite holidays, especially directing the annual egg toss in the horse pasture and blending the perfect margaritas to serve at the golfing event known as the “Raft Invitational”.

Bill was deeply involved in his children’s lives, rarely missing sporting events, school activities, PTA events, and fundraisers. Providing for his family while being present for them was his greatest priority. He was hardworking, could fix just about anything, and always found joy in having fun. He loved nothing more than having everyone together, a playlist of favorites playing, and a room full of voices—his own included, sung loudly and not always on key, but with infectious enthusiasm. Bill remained a kid at heart throughout his life, embracing laughter, family traditions, and time spent with loved ones.

Bill is survived by his beloved wife of 54 years, Janet Countner; his three children, Andrea (Scott), Will (Lisa), and Lesley (Cody); and his six grandchildren, who brought him tremendous joy. He was grateful to share in their early years. Bill is also survived by his siblings, Frank Countner and Deanna Carpenter.

Bill will be remembered for his steady presence, his love of family, and his deep connection to Whidbey Island. He created a life centered around family, traditions, and time spent together, a legacy that will continue for generations.