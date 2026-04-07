Diane King Hodges: August, 3, 1943 – March, 1, 2026

Published April 7, 2026

Diane Hodges went to her Heavenly Father and into the arms of the love of her life, her Ballard High sweetheart, Kent Charles Hodges. Their reunion is a comfort to all who knew the depth of their devotion and the joy they shared throughout their lives.

Diane was known for a kindness that never wavered and a faith rooted deeply in her love of God. “God loves a cheerful giver,” and He certainly found one in Diane. She lived those words every day—quietly, generously, and with a heart always turned toward others.

Her life was defined by love in action. She poured herself into her family, offering unwavering support, gentle wisdom, and a warmth that made every gathering feel like home. Beyond her family, she gave freely to the world around her, touching countless lives with her compassion.

Diane’s legacy is one of faith, generosity, and a love that radiated outward in every direction. Those who were blessed to know her will carry her spirit forward in the way they love, give, and care for one another. Diane is survived by her son’s Bob (Tanya); Casey (Kimberly). Grandchildren, Samantha (Brayden), Brayden, Lilly, Ryan, and great-granddaughter, Vera Mae; her brother Michael St. Clair (Canada); her cousin Maria Luttrell (Michael) in Silverdale.