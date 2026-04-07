Woman in fatal RV fire identified

Clinton resident Sara Silverman died at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle after suffering burns in an RV fire on March 26, the King County Medical Officer’s Office confirmed Monday.

South Whidbey Fire/EMS responded to the fire on a property off Highway 525 across from the Dairy Queen at about 8 a.m. Silverman, the sole occupant, was airlifted to Harborview from a landing zone at Dan Porter Park.

Silverman, who was 63 years old, died the same day.

South Whidbey Fire/EMS and a fire investigator from Snohomish County determined that Silverman accidentally caused the fire by attempting to light a propane heater in a confined space, according to the Island County Sheriff’s Office. She lived in the RV at the site.

The King County Medical Examiner ruled that the cause of death was thermal burns on 90% of her body. The manner of death was accidental.

The fire was reported by multiple callers who saw the smoke. Firefighters got the fire under control in the first five to 10 minutes of arriving, The Record reported previously.

Battalion Chief Joe Burbank previously told The Record that personnel found Silverman to be “lucid” when they spoke to her. She was administered oxygen and given a blanket before eventually being airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.