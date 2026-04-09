Leonard Dale Fuentes: June, 3, 1949 – March, 14, 2026

Published April 9, 2026

Leonard Dale ‘Manolito’ Fuentes passed away on March 14 on Whidbey Island, his home for over forty years. Originally from San Jose, California, Dale worked as a carpenter and was known as a flute player, often performing with the band Bahia. He is survived by his many friends on the island and his daughter Ayesha, who was born and raised on Whidbey and now lives in England. Those wishing to honor his memory can make a donation to the Whidbey Camano Land Trust (www.wclt.org) and those who would like to visit with him can enjoy his favorite fishing spot along the driftwood beach next to Keystone landing.