Brenda George

Published April 11, 2026

Brenda Asay George passed away on March 27, 2026, in her beloved Pacific Northwest, with her family at her side. Known for her sharp wit and “larger-than-life” personality, Brenda’s legacy is one of love, devotion, and sacrifice.

While Brenda wore many hats—mentor, hiker, and professional—her favorite titles were “Mom” and “Mimi.” Her family was her absolute pride and joy: her devoted husband Steve; her sons Brian, Kenny, and Sean; her daughters-in-law Sarah and Aubrey, whom she treated as her own; and her grandsons Aaron, Nathan, Christian, and Calvin. They would all agree she was the “best Mimi in the world!”

Brenda spent her career leading and mentoring in the airline industry. Never one to let a good perk go to waste, she took particular joy in “secretly” upgrading friends and family to first class. Of course, not everyone trusted her generosity. One of her brothers was so convinced the luxury seat was a hoax that he stubbornly planted himself in coach. She never let him live it down!

Beyond the airport, Brenda was the ultimate host, and being with loved ones was her favorite part of any occasion. Her Christmas Eve parties were legendary, with good friends, excellent food, her famous homemade eggnog, and Christmas crackers with jokes corny enough to make the whole room groan. While there was plenty of laughter, the heart of the evening was always focused on her faith. The Nativity, candlelight, and singing brought everyone together and emphasized the true meaning of the season: the birth of Christ.

Everyone who interacted with Brenda felt loved – she had a genuine gift for connecting with people. Brenda was deeply committed to mentoring young women from all walks of life, who affectionately called her ‘Georgie.’ She guided them with the same fierce encouragement she gave her own family, creating opportunities for them to discover strengths they never knew they had. Her love of nature was contagious, and hiking with her girls to Shi-Shi beach every year quickly became a favorite tradition. These trips often included the reminder that her girls were just as strong and capable as boys.

Brenda’s laughter will forever echo in the hearts of those who heard it. She taught us that there are no strangers, only friends you haven’t met yet, and that life is best navigated with a sharp wit, a full heart, and a good game of Asay Pitch.

The family will hold a memorial service to celebrate Brenda’s remarkable life at Sunnyside Cemetery in Coupeville at 1 pm on 22 July 2026. Please let the family know if you plan on attending.