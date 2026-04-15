Margot Elizabeth Tennant: March, 22, 1955 – February, 16, 2026

Published April 15, 2026

Margot Elizabeth “Peg” Tennant was born on March 22, 1955 in Pensacola, FL and died on February 16, 2026 at Soundview Rehab in Anacortes after a protracted illness. Peg was preceded in death by her parents, Lt Cdr (USN) William Tennant, and Dorothy Tennant and is survived by her son, Alexander Tennant-Jayne of Coupeville, WA, sister Kate Rogers of Greenbank, WA, sister Barbara Tennant of Twisp, WA and brother in law Miller Batson, also of Twisp. Nephews Bradley Rogers and wife, Sharon, Kirkland, Tom Rogers and wife, Sarah, Boise, ID and Noah Batson, Twisp, Nathaniel Batson, Bellingham, WA.

Peg was a long-term resident of Coupeville and a passionate celebrant of the Arts. She was the Drama Coach for Coupeville High School for 7+ years. Peg was passionate about supporting local farmers, crafters, and artists. She spent many years managing the local Farmer’s Markets in Coupeville and Oak Harbor, being onsite all day posting up signs and making sure the area was ready for market day.