Franklin Eugene Walls: May, 29, 1933 – April, 10, 2026

Published April 22, 2026

Franklin “Frank” Eugene Walls, a beloved father, grandfather, great grandfather and veteran, passed away peacefully on April 10, 2026, in Oak Harbor, Washington. He was 92 years old.

Born on May 29, 1933, in Salina, Oklahoma, Frank was the youngest of twelve children. He was the last surviving sibling of his family.

Frank proudly served his country as a Senior Chief in the United States Navy. He had a distinguished military career of 23 years. His service included time in the Korean and Vietnam Wars. His dedication to duty and his contributions to his nation will be remembered by all who knew him.

Frank was predeceased by his wife, Laura Walls, and his daughter Arlene Vasquez. He is survived by his daughter Deborah Walls, three stepchildren, thirteen grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren. His legacy will live on through memories of time with them.

May Franklin “Frank” Eugene Walls be remembered for his dedication to service, and his devotion to family. A Visitation and Service will be held on April 29, 2026, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM, at Wallin Stucky Funeral Home 1811 NE 16th Avenue #A, Oak Harbor, Washington 98277. The Burial will occur directly afterwards at 1:00 PM, at Maple Leaf Cemetery, next door.