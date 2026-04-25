Sandra Lynn Jordan: May, 6, 1970 – March, 24, 2026

Published April 25, 2026

The world became a little dimmer on March 24, 2026, with the passing of Sandra Lynn Jordan, age 55, of Langley, Washington. Sandra was one of the kindest souls one could hope to meet. Throughout her career as an LPN, she devoted herself to caring for others with compassion, dignity, and quiet strength. Her gentle presence and steady hands brought comfort to countless patients and families during their most vulnerable moments.

Born on Whidbey Island to Frank and Carolyn Wallace, Sandra grew up in Langley and later moved to Everett when she married her late husband, Kevin Jordan, whose memory she carried tenderly throughout her life. Sandra’s greatest joy came from the people she loved. She shared a deep and enduring bond with Kevin and her family.

She is survived by her mother, Carolyn Wallace, and her sisters, Theresa Jenkins and Carla Redford. She was a devoted and loving aunt to Elijah, Faith, and Isabella Mathew, and Johnathan and Cody Redford, each of whom felt her unwavering support, pride, and affection.

Those who knew Sandra will remember her warmth, sweetness, and the quiet courage that shaped her spirit. Her legacy lives on in the hearts of those she touched — in the compassion she offered, the care she gave, and the love she shared so freely.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday June 6th at 2pm at The Island Church of Whidbey located at 503 Cascade Avenue, Langley, WA.