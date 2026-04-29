Published April 29, 2026

Joann Blalock of Coupeville passed away April 12 with her husband Steve Diklich by her side. Joann was born to Rosemary Gregory Blalock and Alain Jacques Blalock and raised in Bellevue. She graduated from Sammamish High School and Western Washington University, where she earned a bachelor’s in sociology. She later created an endowment at WWU for students pursuing that field. She had a long career in the credit union industry, including 29 years at Washington School Employees Credit Union, where she retired as Senior VP of Operations.

Joann and Steve spent the last 25 years on Whidbey Island, fulfilling her lifelong dream. Joann loved cooking, gardening, reading, and needlework. She was a devoted fan of the UW Huskies, even naming her chocolate lab DJ after Coach Don James. Joann was a compassionate and giving person, dedicating many hours to charitable causes, including Cancer Lifeline, Fred Hutch, Friends of the Library, Trinity Lutheran Church, Mobile Turkey Delivery, and WAIF. She treasured her family and was a devoted friend. She had a lovely smile and sharp wit.

In addition to Steve, she is survived by sister Rosemary and nephew Sean Gunning, his wife Millie and daughter Shannon; brother Alan; sister Janine Blaeloch (Steve Kirk), and nephew Trevor Bennett. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Whidbey Island Hospital Foundation earmarked for hospice. A celebration of Joann’s life will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church in Freeland, WA on May 15, 2026, at 1:00pm.