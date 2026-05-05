Surprise candidates come forward during candidate filing week

A couple of surprise candidates emerged during the first day and a half of the candidate filing period in Island County.

The state’s candidate filing week runs May 4-8. Offices on the ballot in 2026 include U.S. representative, state legislators, county officials, judges and political party precinct committee officers.

Many candidates publicly announced their intentions ahead of the filing week or filed with the Public Disclosure Commission. Yet every year there’s inevitably unexpected candidates, some of whom even become dark horses.

On Monday, Oak Harbor resident Doug Stults, an employee in the county assessor’s office, filed as a Democratic candidate to replace his boss. Kelly Mauck filed for reelection as a no-party-preference candidate.

On Tuesday, Oak Harbor resident Terry Lacey joined Freeland resident Andrea Downs in running for county auditor. Downs is a Democrat while Lacey is running with no party preference.

As of noon on Tuesday, Oak Harbor resident Matthew Van Pelt, a Republican, and Camano Island resident Grant Show, a Democrat, filed for District 3 Island County commissioner. Commissioner Janet St. Clair isn’t running for reelection.

Sheriff Rick Felici, an independent candidate, filed for reelection while Langley Police Chief Tavier Wasser is challenging him as a Democratic candidate.

Three candidates filed to replace County Clerk Debra Van Pelt, who isn’t seeking reelection. Amber Sewell and Dierdre Butler are running as Democrats. Toni Adams is running as a Republican.

Island County Coroner Shantel Porter is seeking reelection, as is Prosecutor Greg Banks.

District Court Judge Ron Costeck, who was appointed to the position, is running for his seat.

In the race for state representative in District 10, Carrie Kennedy and Tim Hazelo, both Republicans, filed Position 2, which is currently held by Rep. Dave Paul, D-Oak Harbor, who filed for reelection

Rep. Clyde Shavers, a Democrat who holds Position 1, also filed for reelection and will face Robert (Chili) Hicks, a Republican who lives in Stanwood.

U.S. Rep. Rick Larsen, D-Everett, filed for reelection as expected. Tomas Scheel, a Democrat from Ferndale, filed to run against him while Raymond Pelletti of Blaine is running as a Republican.

Candidates for state and federal offices must file with the state Secretary of State’s office at www.sos.wa.gov. Candidates for county offices may file online, by email, by mail or in person at the Elections Office in Coupeville or the Camano Annex in Camano Island.

Candidate filings and applicable fees must be received no later than 5 p.m. on May 8.

Online candidate filing is available at www.islandcountywa.gov. Candidates may submit declarations of candidacy via email to Elections@islandcountywa.gov.

The Island County Elections Office in Coupeville will be open during candidate filing week from 8 a.n. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Staff is available to assist with candidate filing upon request, the Island County Auditor’s Office reported.