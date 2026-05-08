Whidbey offers fun for happy campers

Photo provided by the City of Oak Harbor Parks and Recreation. What child doesn’t love slime? Campers at Camp Windjammer played with ooey-gooey slime last summer during an outdoor activity.

Longer days means summer is just around the corner on Whidbey.

Summer camps are popping up across the island, giving parents a much-needed break while kids and teens make the kind of memories they’ll reminisce about for a lifetime. Find the right camps for your kids here.

Clinton

Whidbey Watershed Stewards’ Forest Ranger Challenge Camp sends kids deep into the woods for a week of ranger missions, wildlife discovery and outdoor challenges. Campers explore forests while learning about conservation through hands-on adventures designed to keep them moving all day long. The ages 6–8 session runs July 27–31 from 9 a.m. –2 p.m. for $300, while the ages 9–12 session runs August 10–14 from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. for $300. Learn more at https://swparks.org/nature-camp.

Youth Sailing Camp gives kids the chance to spend summer days mastering the wind and water with certified instructors from the South Whidbey Yacht Club. Campers learn knot tying, boating safety, seamanship and more, while getting extensive hands-on experience in their own boats on Deer Lake. Beginning Sailing for ages 10–15 runs July 13–17, July 20–24, and July 27–31 from 9 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. for $325 per week. Intermediate Sailing for ages 12–17 runs the same dates and times for $350 per week. All sessions are held at Deer Lake Park. Visit https://swparks.org/youth-sailing to learn more.

The Underwater Robotics Camps with Atlantis STEAM turn curious kids into underwater engineers for the week by combining robotics, marine science and hands-on experimentation into one unforgettable STEM adventure. Campers from grades 2-10 in July and August build and test remotely operated vehicles while learning about buoyancy, electrical systems, thrusters and ocean exploration in real-world conditions. Visit https://swparks.org/robotics to learn more.

The Forest Ranger Challenge Camp, led by Whidbey Watershed Stewards at the Maxwelton Outdoor Classroom , is a 5-day outdoor adventure for kids ages 6–12 where campers take on the role of forest rangers through wildlife exploration, hands-on missions, games and forest stewardship activities. It runs 9:00 a.m.–2:00 p.m. with sessions in July and August. Learn more at https://swparks.org/nature-camp.

Summer at Whidbey Island Waldorf School offers a range of enriching camp experiences. Kids may participate in a diverse range of fun — from arts and craft projects, to language exploration and circus arts. Its programs are designed for both early childhood and grade-school camps. More information is available at https://wiws.org/summercamps.

Langley

Magic Camps gives aspiring young magicians the chance to amaze friends and family while learning confidence, communication skills and stage presence from a professional magician. Campers practice illusions, sleight of hand and interactive tricks through the nationally recognized Discover Magic curriculum packed with performance activities. The camps are open to ages 5–12. Learn more at https://swparks.org/magic-camp/.

Skim Skool Skim Camp takes campers to Double Bluff Beach where they learn the art of gliding across the shoreline on skimboards in one of the country’s best skimboarding destinations on Whidbey. The camp is open to ages 7–16 and runs August 11–12 from 9:30 a.m.– noon for $149. Learn more at https://swparks.org/skim-skool/.

Paddle Sport Camp for Kids mixes kayaking and stand-up paddleboarding into a water-filled week of exploration and games on Goss Lake. Campers build paddling skills, teamwork and water confidence while learning safety techniques from certified instructors. The camp is open to ages 10–14 and runs July 20–24 from 2–4:30 p.m. for $230. Learn more at https://swparks.org/paddle-sport-camp-for-kids/.

VolleyKids introduces young athletes to volleyball through drills, games and positive coaching. The camp is open to students entering kindergarten through 7th grade and runs June 22–25 from 10 a.m.–1 p.m. for $130 at the South Whidbey Community Center Gyms in Langley. Learn more at https://swparks.org/volleykids/.

Tennis Camp helps players sharpen forehands, backhands and serves while building confidence and sportsmanship on the court. Players of all levels are welcome to join. Ages 5–10 sessions run June 23–25, July 7–9, July 21–23, and August 4–6 from 9–9:50 a.m. for $45. Ages 11–15 sessions run those same dates from 10–11:15 a.m. for $55. Camps will take place at the South Whidbey High School Tennis Courts. Learn more at https://swparks.org/youth-tennis/.

Pickleball Camp introduces campers to the fast-growing paddle sport through games, drills, strategy lessons and friendly competition. Players learn serves, volleys, teamwork and court positioning in a welcoming environment designed for all skill levels. Ages 8–12 sessions run June 23–25 and August 4–6 from noon–1 PM for $60, while ages 13–18 run the same dates from 1–2 p.m. for $60. Camps are held at the South Whidbey Sports Complex Pickleball Courts in Langley. Learn more at https://swparks.org/youth-pickleball/.

International Soccer Camp brings Challenger Sports’ international coaching staff to Whidbey Island for a week of soccer instruction inspired by techniques and styles from around the world. Campers from the Ages of 3-14 work on foot skills, tactical play, scrimmages and World Cup-style competitions while building confidence and teamwork. All sessions are held at the South Whidbey Sports Complex in Langley. Learn more at https://swparks.org/challenger-soccer/.

LEVO Soccer Camp combines elite soccer training with a high-energy camp led by former collegiate and professional players. Campers focus on skills development and teamwork. It ends with a daily World Cup. The camp runs June 29–July 2 and August 17–20 at the South Whidbey Sports Complex in Langley for ages 4-17. Learn more at https://swparks.org/levo/.

Skyhawks host multi-sport camps, mini-sports for younger children, flag football camp and pickleball camp. Campers can capture the flag, master soccer, ultimate frisbee, baseball and so much more. Learn more at https://swparks.org/skyhawks/.

Young photographers ages 9–15 can sharpen their creative eye at Intro to Photography for Youth, a hands-on camp exploring everything from portraits and street photography to food and visual storytelling. The camp runs June 29–July 3, from 9–11 a.m. at the Coffman Building at the Whidbey Island Fairgrounds in Langley, with tuition set at $99 plus a materials fee. Learn more at https://swparks.org/youth-photography/.

Kids and teens ages 5–17 can dive into everything from drone flying and LEGO robotics to songwriting, 3D printing, video game design, painting and outdoor exploration through the Whidbey Island Language, Art & S.T.E.M. Center’s wide lineup of more than 40 summer camps. Programs run throughout the summer on Whidbey Island and are designed to spark creativity, curiosity, and hands-on learning across art, music, writing, engineering, and technology. Use the code “WEEKLY” for $25 off registration. Learn more at https://www.wilasc.com/camps-by-age.

Salish Sea Academy is hosting a summer camp all summer long for kids age 5- 13 For $460 per week kids can explore the coast and forests of Whidbey. They will learn to grow plants, track wildlife, build shelters and more. Sign up at SalishSeaAcademy.com/SummerCamps.

Freeland

Full Moon Rising Farm and Wilderness Camp offers sessions for the nature loving, zen child who wants to connect more with the earth. It has art, nature, storytelling, wood carving and so many other activities for kids to embrace the beauty of Whidbey Island. Kids the ages of 4-14 can enjoy its outdoor camps that run all summer long. Older kids can experience its overnight camp. Learn more at https://fullmoonrisingfarm.com/.

HeartField camps incorporate story-telling, song, play and nature to build compassion and kindness among campers. It has activities all summer. Learn more at www.heartfieldcollective.org.

Coupeville

YMCA Camp Casey offers day and night camps for kids who love adventure and a plethora of activities. From archery to expeditions, the camp has it all. Check out the different camp options at https://www.ymca-snoco.org/camp/.

Oak Harbor

Oak Harbor Youth Sailing Camp lets kids dip their toes into sailing with programs designed to introduce and improve their on-the-water skills. It offers full-day or partial-day water activities including kayaking, paddleboarding and, of course, sailing. Learn more at https://www.ohys.org/summer-camp.

Camp Windjammer is back in Oak Harbor for its second year — bringing back its splash pad and themed weeks. With a sliding scale scholarship option and the ability to have an aid for your kid, the camp focuses on inclusivity. Kids will play sports, go on field trips and even make ice cream in a bag using mad science. Register at https://secure.rec1.com/WA/oak-harbor-wa/catalog.

Camp Trail Blaze is a day camp hosted by the North WhidbeyPool, Parks and Recreation District. It offers fun activities for every camper including swim lessons, art and kayaking. Learn more at https://nwpprd.org/recreation.

Ms. Ashley’s Preschool hosts a summer camp with themed weeks designed to get your kid active and build connections with their peers. Kids will explore farm life, nature and the sea. Register at https://www.msashleys.com/. Call (360)6792-402 to learn more.