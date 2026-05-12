New principal named for Coupeville high, middle schools

The newly appointed Coupeville Middle and High School Principal Becky Cays hopes to build a connected school community where students feel supported, challenged and understood.

Formerly the Coupeville Middle School Principal and High School and Middle School Athletic Director, Cays was officially promoted to the High School and Middle School Principal, Superintendent Shannon Leatherwood announced in a newsletter earlier this month.

The promotion follows the departure of Dan Berard, the former high school principal, who was placed on leave pending an investigation. Cays was the interim principal for both schools since Berard left the position in March.

“If your student attends either school, you may already know Mrs. Cays,” Leatherwood said in a community newsletter. “She has been a steady, caring, and highly capable presence in both buildings.”

The new principal has had a wide range of professional experiences. Before working in education, she worked at a Seattle radio station, she told the News-Times in an email.

“I’m also fairly certain I could communicate entirely in song lyrics if necessary,” she wrote.

Like her diverse music taste, Cays has pursued a variety of experiences throughout her career, most recently serving as a kindergarten-through-high-school assistant principal at the International Schools Group in Jubail, Saudi Arabia, according to blogger David Svien.

Leatherwood said Cays handled her expanded responsibilities with confidence over the last several months while helping both schools continue operating seamlessly.

“She did not just fill a role. She has been leading with vision and heart,” Leatherwood wrote.

Though it wasn’t exactly the path she anticipated when Cays joined Coupeville School District in the 2024-2025 school year, she is extremely grateful to be able to serve the community in a greater capacity, Cays told a News-Times reporter.

“I feel incredibly honored, humbled and excited to step into this role. At the same time, I recognize the responsibility that comes with serving both the middle and high school communities,” she said. “I have been deeply humbled by the support, encouragement and conversations I’ve had with students, staff, families and community members since the announcement.”

Cays said she plans to follow the Coupeville School District’s vision to “prepare every student for their future.” She hopes to foster a connected school community with her leadership.

“I want both the middle and high schools to continue growing academically while also focusing on relationships, student belonging and opportunities for students to discover their strengths and passions,” she said. “I believe schools are at their best when students, staff and families work together as partners with a shared commitment to student success.”

Cays intends to lead students to understand the importance of resilience, empathy and doing acts of kindness.

“Transitions naturally bring questions and challenges, but I believe strongly in the dedication of our staff and the strength of this community,” Cays said “I am committed to working hard, communicating openly, and partnering with others to support students and continue moving both schools forward in positive ways.”

She is currently focused on learning and gathering feedback from the community. Next year will likely bring “adjustments in how responsibilities are structured and how we continue supporting both schools effectively,” Cays added. However, she said, any changes will be approached through a “shared building leadership model,” and informed by outside guidance.