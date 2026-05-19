Whidbey Community Foundation marks 10 years of philanthropy

Executive Director Jessie Gunn has worked with the foundation since 2019.

By KATE POSS

Special to The Record

The Whidbey Community Foundation is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, marking a decade of growth from a small local fundholder into a multimillion-dollar hub for island philanthropy and nonprofit support.

Executive Director Jessie Gunn, who has worked with the foundation since 2019 and has led it since 2022, said the organization’s core mission remains unchanged: connecting people who care to problems that matter.

“Donors are critical to the work of nonprofits, comprising 70% to 80% of our budget,” Gunn said in an interview. “When we started, we were managing a handful of funds totaling about $20,000. Today we steward more than 50 funds totaling over $7.6 million in assets.”

The Whidbey Community Foundation, known as WCF, was established to strengthen local nonprofits through philanthropic support, training and capacity-building programs designed primarily for small and mid-sized rural organizations across the island.

“Our mission is to improve quality of life across the whole island,” Gunn said. “We support donors and their philanthropic interests, support nonprofits in being sustainable and successful, and we also make financial awards for community needs.”

The foundation grew out of an effort led by Robin Hertlein, now a certified grant professional, who recognized that Whidbey nonprofits were missing regional grant opportunities because there was no community foundation to serve as a funding conduit, according to the foundation’s website. Together with Nancy Conard, former Coupeville mayor, a series of exploratory meetings were held with elected officials and stakeholders from across the island. From that effort, the foundation came into being.

WCF now serves as a connector between donors and local nonprofits, many of which operate with limited staff and resources. The foundation lists more than 250 nonprofit profiles in its directory and regularly hosts workshops on topics such as grant writing, financial management and board development.

Among its programs is “succession planning,” a workshop designed to help nonprofits prepare for leadership transitions.

“Succession planning is a way to prepare for the inevitable—like an executive director retiring,” Gunn said. “We help nonprofits start thinking about the prep work ahead of time so the organization stays viable.”

She also pointed to what she called “founder’s syndrome,” when institutional knowledge is concentrated in one person.

“A lot of that knowledge stays in the founder’s head,” Gunn said. “Succession planning gives organizations a chance to pause and ask: What will we do in the interim? Many of these organizations were started 20 or 30 years ago. A new generation of leaders is coming through.”

WCF is a member of the Nonprofit Association of Washington and partners with statewide organizations to offer free or low-cost training in areas such as board governance and strategic planning.

The foundation’s reach expanded significantly during the COVID-19 pandemic, when it raised nearly $500,000 in nine months to support frontline community organizations.

Since then, WCF has continued to collaborate with groups such as the Goosefoot Community Fund and Island Thrift in Oak Harbor to support the Essential Needs Program, which provides emergency assistance to residents, including seniors on fixed incomes.

Another area of focus is workforce housing. Through partnerships with local builders and donors, WCF helps steward funds that support affordable housing initiatives, including the Upper Langley Co-Housing community and Whidbey Home Raising, a nonprofit aimed at expanding permanently affordable housing options.

“Anyone can give to this fund,” Gunn said.

Supporters say the foundation provides an efficient way to direct local giving.

Grethe Cammermeyer, a Whidbey resident and retired Washington National Guard colonel, said she donates to WCF because it helps maximize the impact of smaller contributions.

“Whidbey has over 300 nonprofits,” she wrote in a statement. “Where does my small donation make the most difference? The Whidbey Community Foundation combines individual resources into a much larger impact.”

Cammermeyer also noted the foundation’s strong rating on Charity Navigator and its ability to direct funds to vetted local organizations.

Some donors choose to remain anonymous. One recent example cited by the Pacific Northwest Art School in Coupeville included a surprise donation funneled through WCF.

“We are deeply grateful,” the organization wrote in a public statement, thanking both the donor and the foundation.

WCF also invests in what Gunn calls “capacity-building” grants—funding that supports operational needs such as staffing and administrative stability for nonprofits.

“One of our signature grant-making programs is capacity building,” Gunn said. “I use the phrase the ‘unsexy grants.’”

She pointed to examples such as funding social work positions for organizations like South Whidbey at Home, which helps older residents remain in their homes and communities.

In addition to her role at WCF, Gunn and her husband Joe operate Whidbey Pies in Langley, a family business originally founded by his mother in the 1980s.

Gunn said her nonprofit work is deeply personal.

“It’s my calling,” she said. “I’ve worked in consulting, public health, and philanthropy. I’ve seen how government and philanthropy can come together.”

As it enters its second decade, WCF plans to continue expanding its donor base, training programs and community partnerships.

For more information, visit whidbeyfoundation.org.