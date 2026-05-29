Survey ranks Deception Pass Bridge as scary for cyclists

Photo by David Welton. While the bridge was built according to the standards of its time, WSDOT frequently inspects bridges across the state, including Deception Pass and Canoe Pass, to determine whether they are safe for all travelers.

Photo by David Welton. Deception Pass ranked as no. 26 nationally, and was one of three bridges in Washington that made the list of bridges cyclists were most afraid to cross.

The majestic beauty of the Deception Pass Bridge is also quite frightening, to bikers at least.

To find out which bridges make cyclists’ legs shake the most, California-based injury lawyers Bisnar Chase commissioned a survey through Cherry Data Signals. The poll was taken by 3,057 cyclists nationwide, who were asked to rank the bridges they are most scared of crossing.

Deception Pass ranked as no. 26 nationally, and was one of three bridges in Washington that made the list.

The results showed that 42% of cyclists have had a near-miss with a vehicle while cycling on or near a bridge. Cyclists in the survey noted generally that close contact with drivers is what makes them feel most in danger. Motor vehicles speeding and distracted driving were two of the other top factors that contribute to their nerves. Notable other fear factors included honking or aggressive driving, refusing to yield to merging cyclists, tailgating and more.

RB McKeon, the communications manager for the Northwest Region of the Washington State Department of Transportation, said she has not had time to evaluate the study’s methodology and data, and was not able to validate its results. While the bridge was built according to the standards of its time, WSDOT frequently inspects bridges across the state, including Deception Pass and Canoe Pass, to determine whether they are safe for all travelers, she said. It also conducts seismic evaluations and regular maintenance.

“Both of these bridges are safe for vehicle, pedestrian and bicycle traffic,” McKeon said.

While Washington is known for its rain, those damp conditions can affect cyclists.

“Strong winds, rain, reduced visibility and slick surfaces can create more challenging conditions for all roadway users,” she noted.

The survey found that the safety of a bridge not only scares cyclists in the moment; nearly half of the respondents claimed it can deter them from taking a specific route.

“We encourage travelers, including cyclists, to evaluate conditions before they head out and adjust for them and then make personal decisions based on their comfort level and the weather at the time,” McKeon said.

To prepare for a trip, travelers should check roadway conditions and the weather, she advised. On bridges, it is important to minimize distractions and use situational awareness in the more confined space.

There is no project in place to replace the Deception Pass or Canoe Pass bridges, McKeon noted.

Find more information about bicycle safety at wsdot.wa.gov/travel/bicycling-walking/bicycling-washington/bicyclist-laws-safety.

Learn other cycling tips at bikeleague.org/ridesmart/ride-better-tips.