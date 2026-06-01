Dale Fuentes

Published June 1, 2026

Please gather for an informal celebration of Dale’s life. As he wished, this will be a simple, relaxed occasion—no formal service, just time together to share food, stories, music, and remembrances.

Date: Sunday, May 31, 2026

Time: 1-5 PM

Toast: Prickly pear margarita toast: 3 PM

Location: Bonnie Nichols’ backyard,

4750 Hansen Dr., Clinton, WA (Whidbey Island)

Please bring a dish to share and a beverage.

Musicians welcome. Bring chairs if possible. Set-up help Saturday much appreciated. Spread the word.