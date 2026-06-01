Published June 1, 2026

Judith “Judy” Raye Wymer, 73, of Poulsbo, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones on Easter Sunday, April 5, 2026, after a courageous battle with cancer. She is survived by her husband, Daniel Wymer; sons Matthew (Cindy), Stephen (Michele), and Thomas; seven grandchildren; siblings Jeffry and Dennise; and many extended family members and dear friends.

Judy will be remembered for her servant’s heart, thoughtful handwritten notes, unwavering encouragement, and the way she made others feel deeply loved and valued. Her faith in Jesus Christ guided every part of her life and remains a lasting legacy to all who knew her.

A celebration of Judy’s life will be held with family and friends on Saturday May 30th, 2026, at Bainbridge First Baptist Church located at 8810 N Madison Ave NE, Bainbridge Island, WA 98110 starting at 2:00pm. In lieu of flowers or gifts, please make a donation to further the ministry she loved so much to Bainbridge First Baptist Church.