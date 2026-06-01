Philip Thomas Buchanan: February, 16, 1965 – April, 29, 2026

Published June 1, 2026

Philip Thomas Buchanan of Clinton, Washington went to be with the Lord on April 29, 2026. He was retired from working at age 61. In the past he had been employed by his Dad’s Ministry Full Gospel Native Missionary off and on for years. He worked for First Enterprise in Mobile, Al and in Mississippi taking his company to Number #1 of 47 stores. He worked at Richs Stoves & Spas for 11 years in Lynnwood, WA. He then worked at Boeing, Aerospace & Fairview Estates doing mechanical work.

He was a great husband to his wife Debby and they loved their Kitties Freddy & Laci. They did a lot of Traveling together.

He is preceded in Death by his parents, Clifton & Eleanor Buchanan, and his oldest brother Clifton Buchanan Jr., Adam Buchanan, Ramona Swank and Jimmy Buchanan.

He leaves behind his wife Debby, sisters Lassie Nelson (husband Dean), Heather Becker (husband David), Nina Buchanan (wife Mollie), Fern Ward, Brothers Timothy Buchanan (wife Tracy), Matthew Buchanan, Mark Buchanan, Luke Buchanan and Jon Buchanan and Norman Buchanan and many nieces & nephews. In-laws Bobby Taylor, Becky Pratt, Rachel & husband Andrew McLarty & Danny Taylor.

The Memorial Service will be at South Whidbey Assembly of God on Whidbey Island, June 27th at 2pm. Chapel of the Resurrection in Bothell, WA arranged Philip’s way of Burial. He will be buried at Bayview Cemetery next to his Inlaws.