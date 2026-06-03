William E. Schumm: 1934 – 2026

Published June 3, 2026

In May an extraordinary man passed away peacefully. William E. Schumm better known to all as ‘Bill.’ Even at 91 his passing was unexpected. If you didn’t know Bill, I’m going to tell you now about someone special who was kind, loving, and especially talented. Everything he did was shear perfection, his love of Lutheran teachings and his tenure pastoring. Bill went to Seminary in St. Louis and on to a number of assignments until he chose the path of a Chaplain for the U.S. Navy. He served for 22 years, and all during that time was good at everything, his job, golf, skeet and if that wasn’t enough, he took photographs, lots, and lots, and lots of them. Many people here in the Northwest are familiar with a Bill Schumm signed Photograph, and none are too small mind you. He posthumously will be in the 2027 Yosemite Conservancy Calendar. His “Summer Clearing Storm” taken at Yosemite was one of four finalists for the cover of the calendar. Whomever was chosen for the cover, the other three would be in the calendar. Bill will have the June page. He knew this was to happen and was thrilled about it!

Bill’s brother Norm three years older, started up photography in high school. When Bill entered the Navy, Norm suggested that he get a 2-1/4 negative film camera overseas. While on leave from the ship in Bahrain Bill purchased a Hasselblad. The 2-1/4 negative was much larger than a negative from a 35mm camera. His love and passion for photography was explosive and the journey onward was one of the great adventures of Bill’s life. When he retired from the Navy, he and Norm traveled the United States in search of unique moments in time, ghost towns in the West, Fall colors in the East and timeless places in the Southwest. When both brothers were traveling in California they called Ansel Adams, and Ansel invited them to his home in Carmel. They spent three wonderful hours talking all things photography.

Bill is/was an authority on all things Ansel, and in places where Ansel stood, took his own photographs. All analog, silver gelatin prints. Bill developed his own negatives and printed the photographs and framed them. He could do it all. His black tones striking, and all shades of grays were perfection.

Bill leaves a wonderful legacy for those of us who knew him well. His photographs live on, and the stories of how he got the shot, as well.Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Rev. Norman Gerhardt and Mildred (Buuck) Schumm; his brothers, Marvin and Norman Schumm; his sister-in-law, Marjorie Schumm; his nephew, Mark Mallon and his nephew-in-law, David Hoff. He is survived by his sister and brother-in-law, Margaret and Rick Mallon; his sister-in-law, Lois Schumm; and nephews and nieces Rev. Daniel and Susan Schumm, Steve and Deborah Schumm, Karen Schumm, Kathryn and Paul Stanis, Laura Hoff, Derek Schumm, Matthew and Megan Mallon, and Melissa and Mark Thompson. Numerous great-nephews, great-nieces, and great-great-nieces also survive him.

A memorial service was held on May 15th in Pittsburgh, PA for Bill and his brother Norm.