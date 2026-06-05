Take a foot ferry to FIFA watch parties

Whidbey residents will be able to take a foot ferry to attend a giant party — complete with food trucks, music and a beer garden — to watch the Seattle FIFA World Cup.

The City of Everett has been named one of Washington state’s nine official SeattleFWC26 Fan Zones, where fans from near and far can take part in the excitement of the world’s largest soccer tournament while exploring communities across the region, according to a press release from the Port of Everett.

The City of Everett, Port of Everett and Snohomish County Sports Commission have teamed up to create a memorable summer of fun, including four free, all-ages Waterfront Watch Parties on June 11, 12, 18 and 19 at the Port’s Boxcar Park at Waterfront Place.

Luckily, the Port of South Whidbey and the Port of Everett are offering a seasonal, passenger-only ferry connecting Langley and Everett this summer. Dubbed the Harbor Hopper, the catamaran will ferry passengers between the two cities from June 4 to Aug. 29 as part of a pilot program.

Trips are expected to last 30-45 minutes, costing $10-12 one-way and $16-20 for round trips. The port recommends booking trips in advance, as walk-on passengers are only accepted as availability allows. Capacity is 45 passengers.

A Port of Everett spokesperson explained that the watch parties on June 11 and 19 are for matches that start at noon; watch parties will start at 10 a.m. The watch parties on June 12 and 18 are for matches starting at 6 p.m.; watch parties will start at 4 p.m.

The Harbor Hopper would get people across in time for those, according to the spokesperson.

Watch Parties will open two hours before kickoff and continue two hours after each match concludes. Fans can enjoy live match broadcasts on a giant screen alongside music, rotating food trucks, a beer garden, free “kidzone” activities and more with a waterfront view. Waterfront Watch Parties for noon matches will also feature a foam party at the end of the game.

Waterfront Watch Party dates and schedule:

Mexico v. South Africa — 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., June 11

USA v. Paraguay, 4-10 p.m., June 12

Mexico v. South Korea, 4-10 p.m., June 18

USA v. Australia, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., June 19