Letter: County should deal with zombie properties

Editor,

I read with interest the article on page 2 of the Whidbey News-Times May 20, 2026 edition about the Oak Harbor City Council’s discussion of abandoned or “zombie” properties. I wish the city all the best in formulating an effective process for dealing with properties and structures that are dangerous and a blight on the community.

In Freeland, we have our own zombie property located right in the middle of the busiest section of the highway. It’s big, it’s yellow, it used to be a pizza restaurant and it’s been decaying before our eyes for the last 20-plus years.

In case you need more clues, the address is 18273 SR525 and the property ID is S6445-00-01003-0. On the same parcel is the former Crabby Coffee. Apparently the absentee owner has no interest in maintaining the property for that tenant.

I expect that building will now join its bigger brother in a slow decay. Then we’ll be graced with two zombie structures!

It would be a great service to our community if Island County took action to remove this blight on our landscape. Following Washington State code “RCW 35.80A.010 Condemnation of blighted property” would be a good place to start.

Gary Hess

Freeland