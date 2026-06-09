Celebrate Orca Network with a special sailing

You’re invited to a special sail aboard the Suva from 3-7 p.m. on June 13, followed by a gathering at the Coupeville Wharf with Rachel Clark, author of “The Blackfish Prophecy.”

First, we’ll step aboard the classic schooner Suva for a two-hour cruise on Penn Cove, celebrating Orca Network’s 25th Anniversary and the nonprofit’s work connecting people with the whales of the Pacific Northwest. During the sail, those on board will have time for an informal conversation with Clark and reflection on the history and significance of this area to southern resident orcas.

After the sail, Clark will share a special reading from her novel about the deep spiritual connection to Penn Cove that inspired her dream for this event. Together, we’ll explore themes of connection, memory and stewardship — first on the water, then under the whale bones featured in the historic Coupeville Wharf building

Reserve your place online at: https://givebutter.com/penncove or send an email to abby@orcanetworkorg.

The cost is $250 per person. Space is limited for this VIP event — we’d be honored to share this special afternoon with you.