Gregory “Greg” Wasinger: January, 21, 1949 – May, 7, 2026

Published June 9, 2026

Gregory “Greg” Wasinger, 77, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving wife and children on May 7, 2026, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Greg was born on January 21, 1949, in Portland, Oregon to Alvin and Deloris Wasinger.

Greg’s strong Catholic faith was instilled in him during his years attending Catholic school as a young boy, and that faith remained an important foundation throughout his life. His kindness, generosity, humility, and commitment to serving others reflected the values he carried with him every day.

On December 29, 1972, Greg married the love of his life, Linda Carpenter, after the two met in Portland. Together they built a beautiful life centered around family, hard work, community, and adventure. In 1976, Greg and Linda moved to Oak Harbor, where they opened their first 7-Eleven store. Through 50 years of dedication and strong community relationships, they remain proud owners of two local 7-Eleven stores.

Greg was deeply devoted to his family and took immense pride in supporting his children and grandchildren in every stage of life. Whether cheering from the sidelines at softball, swimming, golf, track, football, flag football, soccer, wrestling, basketball, or band events, Greg rarely missed an opportunity to encourage those he loved. He especially treasured time spent with his grandchildren.

Greg also had a lifelong love of sports and was a dedicated fan of the Seattle Mariners and Seattle Seahawks. He also loved supporting his daughter’s alma mater, Gonzaga University, and proudly cheered on Gonzaga basketball. In his younger years, he gave back to the community through coaching Little League and youth soccer, umpiring local games, and supporting youth athletics in countless ways.

A respected and familiar figure throughout the Oak Harbor community, Greg dedicated more than 40 years of service to the Rotary Club of Oak Harbor, served on the Oak Harbor Planning Commission, and was a member of the board for the Oak Harbor Chamber of Commerce and Wildcat Booster Club. His generosity, mentorship, and willingness to help others left a lasting impact on many families and community members.

Greg and Linda also shared a passion for travel and created many cherished memories exploring the world with friends and family, especially on cruises.

Greg is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Linda Wasinger; their daughter Lisa Johnson and son-in-law John; their son Brian Wasinger and daughter-in-law Erica; his daughters Rachel Wasinger and Angela Wasinger; and his beloved grandchildren Reese and Rylee Wasinger, and Ellie and Cooper Johnson.

He is also survived by his siblings Pamela Sillars and her husband Lloyd, Donna Budnick, Terrance Wasinger and his wife Kate, and Nancy Welch.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Oak Harbor Wildcat Booster Club or the Whidbey Health Hospice Foundation.

Greg will be remembered for his unwavering love for his family, his dedication to his community, his generous spirit, and the countless lives he touched through friendship, mentorship, and service. He was deeply loved and will be greatly missed.

On Friday, May 15, 2026 at St. Augustine Catholic Church – The Holy Rosary will be prayed at 9:30 a.m. Funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. Reception immediately following at Whidbey Golf Club; Private burial at Sunnyside Cemetery at 3:00 p.m.