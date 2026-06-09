Whidbey Island’s Bayview Corner: both curious and commercial

Francesca Coenen-Winer, owner of the Old Soul Bazaar and Bayview Corner Taproom inside the Old Soul Bazaar with her daughter on March 12, 2026 in Langley. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

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The berries and cream crepe offered at Merriweather Creperie on March 12, 2026 in Langley.

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The brandy chicken crepe offered at Merriweather Creperie on March 12, 2026 in Langley. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

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Outside of Salinity Seafood on Thursday, March 12, 2026 in Langley, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

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A selection of clothing, jewelry and lotions available inside the Old Soul Bazaar on Thursday, March 12, 2026 in Langley, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

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A selection of seafood items available at Salinity Seafood on Thursday, March 12, 2026 in Langley, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

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Outside of Flower House Cafe on Thursday, March 12, 2026 in Langley, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

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An outside picnic area and chess set at Bayview Corner on Thursday, March 12, 2026 in Langley, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

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A poppyseed pound cake available at Flower House Cafe on Thursday, March 12, 2026 in Langley, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

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By PATRICIA GUTHRIE

Special to The Record

Looking for a charming spot off the well-trodden tourist stops of Whidbey Island?

Try Bayview Corner, a crossroads that seems more like its own village than a four-way intersection. Located off Highway 525 between Langley and Freeland, this century-old community corner is both curious and commercial. There are plenty of places to eat, drink, shop and sit — with a little hidden history lesson thrown in.

Its quiet past melds with the present, except during the jam-packed summer music series when live bands and hundreds of dancers take over the parking lot. Where farmers once stocked up on feed, foodies now stop for sushi, sake, broiled unagi, craft beer, crepes and croissants.

Picnic tables, mosaic-lined walkways, sculptures, a life-size chess set and lush gardens surround the Bayview Cash Store, a wooden two-story building. Opened as a general mercantile and gas station in 1924, barns for tack and feed were added in the 1930s.

Whidbey’s far-flung residents relied on the store for the basics: flour, Crisco, sugar, Gold Shield Coffee (27-cents a pound in 1937). Any and all needs were met — from explosives to fan belts. Today, it’s a mix of restaurants, shops, offices and services to pamper and polish.

Swing open the heavy doors and wander inside. Hear the old wooden floors creak, admire art in the first-floor gallery and peer up into an intricate skylight supported by reclaimed wood from Langley’s water tower.

The building was destined for the wrecking ball, but was spared in 1999 when the late philanthropist and Whidbey resident Nancy Nordhoff purchased and renovated it. Nordhoff co-founded Goosefoot Community Fund, a nonprofit dedicated to preserving historic properties and supporting South Whidbey community projects.

The Taproom at Bayview Corner: This popular local pub hub is the place to soak up craft beer and cider. A sea-themed mural spills over the wooden bar and tables. Favorites include Cuban pork sandwich, pork belly bowl, green curry mussels and flank steak tacos at this family-friendly restaurant with many gluten-free options and kids’ menu.

Owner Francesca Coenen-Winer partners with a local organic farm school to keep menu items seasonal and fresh. The Taproom has outdoor seating and live music on Saturday nights.

Merriweather Creperie: One bite and Langley resident Gwen Coughenour was smitten. “When I was in Paris, I would buy crepes every day and this reminds me of the street vendors,” she said. “Oh, so good!”

Sweet, savory and gluten-free buckwheat crepes highlight the menu, whipped up by owner Joan Samson. She opened the breakfast and lunch option to augment Japonica Diner, which specializes in sushi, poke bowls and vegan dishes. Samson, a sushi chef with a law degree, creates combinations of salmon, sashimi, crab, hamachi, shrimp and tuna with cucumber, seaweed salad and eel dipping sauce.

The two-in-one restaurant offers a quiet, elegant space to relax, inside or out on its shaded patio, plus a bar featuring beer, wine, champagne and sake by the bottle or glass.

Salinity Seafood & More: Find more than 100 food and gift items in this colorful, quirky shop. Owner and SeaEO Emily Wilder stocks the shelves with fun, fascinating and unusual items from across the Pacific Northwest: Oyster shell earrings, alder-smoked nori roasted snacks, honey sparkling mocktail, canned mussels in yellow curry, hazelnut coffee toffee, bullwhip and kelp hot sauce. Whidbey Island curated treats include coffee, dried organic blueberries, honey, lotions, doggie treats and a children’s felt “quiet book” featuring island animals.

Can’t make up your mind? Ask for an Edible Surprise Gift Box, assembled to match your tastes.

More buzz and businesses at Bayview

Here are additional businesses and events found in and around Bayview Corner.

Bard’s Boutique: Handmade hats, tea towels, greeting cards and novelty items featuring the work and words of William Shakespeare. Located inside Salinity Seafood & More.

Bayview Garden: Roots run deep here with people and plants. In business for over 30 years, taking a stroll through this nursery is like a walk in the park. Known for an archway of golden lace laburnum trees that bloom in May, this is a great spot for a photo-op. Find seeds, starts, indoor and outdoor plants, bulbs, shrubs, fruit trees and flowers galore in its greenhouses.

Flower House Cafe: Located adjacent to the nursery with a covered courtyard with spectacular arrays of flora and plants. Or eat inside in an old retrofitted barn. Breakfast, lunch, pastries, espresso drinks, desserts and non-alcoholic and limited alcoholic drinks.

Bayview Farmers Market: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m on Saturdays from April to October. Locally-grown produce, meat, cheese, baked goods, flowers, wine, mead and cider. Vendors sell candles, clothes, cards, potholders and more.

Hub Gallery: Local artists featured in the downstairs foyer of Bayview Cash Store; overseen by Goosefoot, the nonprofit that saved the old community building.

Old Soul Bazaar: Browse hand-crafted functional goods — housewares, clothing, jewelry — in this space with the aura of an art gallery. Walk out with a unique souvenir of Whidbey.

Salon Bella: Eco-friendly salon to get your hair cut and styled.

Simply Nails: Where manicures, pedicures and gels happen in a fragrance-friendly atmosphere.

Summer dances: Free bi-weekly Wednesday night dances where friends and neighbors gather to chat, eat and listen to local bands.

This story originally appeared in Sound & Summit magazine, The Daily Herald’s quarterly publication.